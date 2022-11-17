Backcourt behind the backcourt strong

Sure, Richard Pitino said over the summer that this season wasn’t going to be only about the “House and Mash show,” referring to his star returning guards Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr.

For the most part, what he meant by that was that the addition of transfer forwards Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick were going to help round things out a bit, making the UNM Lobos into a more complete, balanced team.

But the truth is, he was never really suggesting the two star guards weren’t still going to score a ton of points if the team wanted to succeed. They are, after all, the second-highest returning scoring duo in college basketball after averaging 35.1 points per game last season.

But such reliance on the two guards last season left the team vulnerable when one or both were having an off night, injured or in foul trouble, which is what happened to House in a Mountain West Tournament loss to Nevada.

The good news through three games this season, and highlighted in Tuesday’s dominant 84-63 road win over SMU in Dallas, was that the Lobos not only have arguably the best starting backcourt in the Mountain West Conference, but they might have one of the better backcourts in the league coming off their bench, too, in senior K.J. Jenkins and freshman point guard Donovan Dent.

While the two don’t necessarily play together for extended periods as House and Mashburn do, each has proven more than capable of backing the starters up without much of a dropoff in the team’s production when the reserves are on the court.

Jenkins’s averages:

⋄ 16.2 minutes

⋄ 7.3 points

⋄ 2.7 rebounds

⋄ 3.5 assists

⋄ 2.0 steals

UNM has played 120 minutes this season. In the 48:43 Jenkins has been on the floor, the team has outscored opponents by 36 points.

And then there’s Dent, the highly-touted former Mr. California point guard who clearly hasn’t needed much time to adjust to college.

Dent on Tuesday had a stat line – 1 point, 1 shot attempt, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in 20:12 court time – that made one of his teammates chuckle.

“Donovan had one of the craziest little stat lines – what’d he do?” asked Allick during a postgame interview before looking over the game stats. “One point, two rebounds, seven assists. … It just speaks to who he is. He’s a very selfless guy.”

Maybe the best illustration of Dent’s value to the team was that he filled in for a foul-stricken House, who quite frankly has been dominant this season, and the Lobos didn’t miss a beat.

House picked up his third foul with 17:49 left in the game and UNM leading by 16 points. Instead of SMU being able to cut into that lead with House sitting on the bench for the next 6:32, Dent got some run at the point and UNM actually extended its lead to 17 points by the time House returned.

“I think that’s what they recruited me for heavy was when Jaelen has those moments where he has to be on the bench, that’s where last year they didn’t really have a point guard coming off the bench,” Dent said. “This year, when I fill that role, I just kind of keep the same tempo as him and just keep increasing the leads.” Dent has defended well this season and certainly showed he’s got plenty of offensive skills.

“He needs to find a way to get House’s aggressiveness to score,” Pitino said, “But (he’s) just an elite level passer.”

HOUSE TIME: House played just 25 minutes, 6 seconds on Tuesday. It was the least amount of court time he’s had in a Lobos road win. Last season, UNM won only three times – all in the Pit – when House played fewer than 32 minutes.

He still tied for a game-high 18 points Tuesday to go along with five assists and three steals, but UNM carrying on well without him on the court, thanks largely to Dent, was a good sign for the program.