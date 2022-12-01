Teens charged in armed robberies around ABQ

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

An 18-year-old male is one of a group of teens accused in a string of commercial robberies – five at gunpoint and three in a matter of hours – over the past two months around Albuquerque.

Lancelot Ulibarri is charged with six counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy charges in the incidents, which happened between Oct. 18 and Nov. 8.

Ulibarri was arrested Nov. 14 in the university area and, according to police, was found with the handgun he apparently used to rob the businesses.

Second Judicial District Judge Brett Loveless ruled Wednesday that Ulibarri will be kept behind bars until trial. In his decision, Loveless found an ankle monitor would be “ineffectual” as Ulibarri is listed as homeless on a booking sheet.

Loveless said Ulibarri’s “young age is very concerning.” But he’s far from the youngest allegedly involved in the series of crimes.

Lorenzo Lovato, 13, and Jordan Marquez, 17, have each been charged with robbery, armed robbery and conspiracy in two of the robberies, according to court records. Both boys have been released pending trial.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said a warrant has been issued for Enrico Provencio, 16, in the robberies. It is unclear what charges he is facing.

Joseph Sanchez, Lovato’s attorney, said “fortunately for our community and our youth,” the state’s children’s code holds youth accountable, while also educating and rehabilitating them – recognizing the harm that comes from “unnecessary incarceration.”

Attorneys for Ulibarri and Marquez declined to comment, or could not be reached, Wednesday.

According to two criminal complaints filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded to the first robbery Oct. 18 at the M&M gas station on Yale SE, near Kathryn. The clerk told police three teens came in and robbed the store of several electronic cigarettes, threatening to hit him if he intervened. Police said the teens fled toward an apartment complex.

The next time around, according to police, the teens came armed.

On Oct. 30, the same teens robbed the same M&M gas station, and one of them held up the clerk with a gun and stole money, while the others took merchandise. Police said the teens fled in a car registered to Ulibarri and they learned he lived in the nearby apartments.

The clerk picked Ulibarri out of a photo array.

After Ulibarri’s arrest, police identified his accomplices as Lovato and Marquez. Police then said they learned of four other robberies at gas stations and a clothing store involving Ulibarri and Provencio.

On Nov. 5, between midnight and 4 a.m., Ulibarri used a pistol to rob two Maverik gas stations and a Circle K convenience store, with Provencio in tow or waiting in the getaway car. On Nov. 8, Ulibarri held the employees of the Phoenix Splash clothing store at gunpoint while Provencio and Marquez ran out with merchandise.