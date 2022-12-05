Nominations open for 11th annual Top Workplaces

New Mexico workplaces have changed a lot over the years.

But they have continued to prove their resilience in a turbulent time that has seen inflation wreak havoc across the economy.

The Journal is looking to honor employers, both large and small, for the 11th annual Top Workplaces program.

The Journal is partnering with research firm Energage for the program, with nominations now open to businesses across the state.

Top Workplaces gives employers in New Mexico an opportunity to offer a glimpse into their workplaces — from the recognition of outstanding employees, to an understanding of company culture, to insights about what sets them apart them in the eyes of job-seekers.

The Journal invites employers with 35 or more employees to take advantage of the benefits Top Workplaces provides.

“You have to make sure you’re allowing your employees to be heard and have a voice. That’s paramount,” Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. “Earning a Top Workplace award is a badge of honor for your company … showing that you are standing out, and you’re standing out against your peer group.”

The 2022 event proved successful. More than 1,000 employers were invited to join and 78 organizations participated in an in-depth survey, with thousands of employees writing about what separates their workplace from the rest.

Last year, Nusenda Credit Union — the state’s largest credit union — was named the top-ranked employer in the large workplaces category. It was the 10th consecutive year that Nusenda had made the list and the second year in a row that the company placed first in the large workplace category.

Bradbury Stamm Construction took the top spot in the midsize workplaces category, marking the company’s ninth year overall and seventh consecutive year that it had placed in Top Workplaces.

Abrazo Homes, a local homebuilder based in Albuquerque, came out on top in the small workplaces category — the third consecutive year the company had placed in the program and the second time they placed first.

Parameters of the program are:

Any organization — including public, private, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees in New Mexico is eligible for nomination.

Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a 24-question survey.

Companies will be surveyed from December through early March.

The nomination deadline is Jan. 6.

To nominate online, visit abqjournal.com/nominate

To nominate by phone, call 505-288-3443

Anyone can nominate an employer to be surveyed and participation in the program does not cost employers anything. After the results are finalized, employers may choose to pay Energage to receive an analysis of the full survey results. The Journal does not profit from those transactions.

The Top Workplaces program for 2023 will be featured in a special section of the Journal’s Business Outlook this summer.