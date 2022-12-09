 We need a DA who will reduce incarceration - Albuquerque Journal

We need a DA who will reduce incarceration

By Matthias Swonger / criminal defense attorney, albuquerque

The recent election of 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez to the state attorney general’s post has provided the governor with the opportunity to appoint a district attorney to serve the remaining two years of Torrez’s term.

Ten candidates have submitted applications to the governor, including three deputy DAs from the current DA’s staff. A group of 49 trial attorneys from the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office signed a letter in November asking the governor to appoint one of these deputy DAs. The letter states: “It will be imperative to the success of this office and therefore the safety and welfare of our community to have a District Attorney that can hit the ground running.”

As a criminal defense attorney practicing in Bernalillo County for over 10 years, I know that the appointment of a new DA will have a deep impact in our community. Rather than prioritizing continuity, the governor should seek to appoint a DA who will take meaningful steps to reduce the mass incarceration of people from our community.

While crime consistently polls as a top concern for residents of Bernalillo County, mass incarceration has proven an ineffective strategy for reducing crime. According to The Sentencing Project (https://www.sentencingproject.org/research), there are currently approximately 2 million people incarcerated in our country’s jails and prisons, which represents a 500% increase over the past 40 years. As NYU Law Professor Bryan Stevenson writes in “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” “Incarceration became the answer to everything – health care problems like drug addiction, poverty that had led someone to write a bad check, child behavioral disorders, managing the mentally disabled poor, even immigration issues generated responses from legislators that involved sending people to prison.” This dramatic increase in incarceration has hit poor and minority communities especially hard, but has not correlated with a decrease in crime.

A district attorney who is committed to reducing incarceration could immediately implement the following policies:

1. Refrain from imposing habitual offender enhancements. These enhancements can dramatically increase the sentences for individuals with multiple prior convictions for low-level substance abuse or property crime related offenses.

2. Expand the Pre-Prosecution Diversion (PPD) program to allow most defendants charged with 3rd- or 4th-degree felonies to have their charges adjudicated without a conviction after a period of compliance, treatment, and, in some cases, restitution to the victims.

3. Dismiss all pending non-violent drug offenses, and refuse to prosecute these cases in the future. Incarceration of non-violent people with substance abuse issues has not blunted the opioid epidemic, and the exercise of prosecutorial discretion to refuse to prosecute these cases would free up significant law enforcement resources to be better utilized elsewhere.

Our county’s addiction to mass incarceration is unnecessary and destructive, especially to minority communities. Rather than staying the course, the governor should appoint a DA who is serious about reducing incarceration, regardless of whether that person is currently employed by the DA’s Office.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » We need a DA who will reduce incarceration

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
We need a DA who will reduce incarceration
From the newspaper
The recent election of 2nd Judicial ... The recent election of 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez to the state attorney generalR ...
2
Albuquerque Little Theatre brings 'A Tuna Christmas' to stage
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Little Theatre gets in the ... Albuquerque Little Theatre gets in the holiday spirit with "A Tuna Christmas."The prod ...
3
Editorial: Why would CYFD return girl again and again ...
Editorials
On Monday night, Nicholas Clinton was ... On Monday night, Nicholas Clinton was so inebriated that he and his 5-year-old daughter were denied ...
4
Lawmakers discuss new oversight for NM prisons
ABQnews Seeker
Hefty legal settlements over past year ... Hefty legal settlements over past year draw attention, calls for action
5
'Our new Santa': Good Samaritan gifts bike after clothing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crime occurred Tuesday night at Northeast ... Crime occurred Tuesday night at Northeast Albuquerque nonprofit
6
Fishing Line for Dec. 8, 2022
Fishing Line
CATCHES OF THE WEEK ... CATCHES OF THE WEEK ...
7
New Mexico offers many options to hit the cross ...
From the newspaper
Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area ... Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area set among 600 acres of the Carson National Forest has nearly 19 miles of trails and another 11 ...
8
Fifth-year senior 'Uncle Mo' Udeze mentors his Lobo freshman ...
ABQnews Seeker
'He’s definitely the big dog in ... 'He’s definitely the big dog in the house,' says one roomie Donovan Dent
9
Lobo football: Freshman All-American enters transfer portal
College
UNM freshman A.J. Haulcy (24) reacts ... UNM freshman A.J. Haulcy (24) reacts with teammates after a play during the Lobos' Sept. 17 home win over UTEP. (Chancey Bush/Journal)A.J. Haulcy, who ...