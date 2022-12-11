Murder of teen addict underscores need for treatment in Juarez

It was April 29, 2022, and I was at the Vision in Action mental asylum on the west edge of Juárez with my 17-year-old grandson, Chet.

This was Hot Dog Day. A generous group of volunteers from El Paso led by Art Moreno had made its monthly visit to prepare a meal of hot dogs, sodas and chips for the approximately 120 patients. The food here is ample but bland; therefore this monthly feast is always a welcome break and a cause for great excitement.

Chet was struggling in school and liked to feel sorry for himself so I brought him to Juárez to see what really tough lives are like. He immediately jumped in and helped serve the hot dogs.

Then I noticed him talking to an attractive young woman. Her name was Erika, she was 17 and she had been here several times for drug issues. She gets clean, returns to her family in Juárez but soon relapses.

She and Chet chatted. Her English was excellent and she offered to teach him Spanish. He was awed by the whole experience.

Later I check with friends in Juárez. Can they help find some sort of aftercare program for patients like Erika, some way to watch over them so that they don’t relapse after they are released? But there is nothing available in the whole city, even though drug addiction is an enormous issue.

I see Erika twice more. On Oct. 28 she is in a cell because she has been acting out. There are two other young women there – Gabriela and Daniella. What is going to happen to them when they go home and then relapse again?

Then the terrible news comes. On Monday, Nov. 21, Erika is found dead; she has been strangled.

In the meantime, Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador better known as “AMLO” is much in the news. On Sunday, Nov. 27 some 1.2 million Mexicans marched in a huge demonstration of support for him and his first four years in office. This was to counter huge demonstrations against him two weeks earlier because of his proposal to take more control of the electoral system.

Despite the high crime rates and a weak economy his approval rating is about 60%; this compares to 41% for President Joe Biden. When I think of his first four years in office, however, I think of Erika and our total inability to find basic mental health services for her. I think of the west side of Juárez where I have never seen a government health-care worker, where there are no clinics, no health services. I think of Vision in Action which receives no government support even though it is the largest facility for the mentally ill in Juárez, a city of 1.2 million people.

The answer, at least in the short term, is the same one that motivates the many nonprofits and humanitarian organizations that work on the border. Do it yourself. Don’t just complain because some political leader has failed to carry out his campaign promises. In this case, we are putting together a proposal to expand and enhance the medical assistance available at Vision in Action and I predict that we will find supporters and donors as we have for other projects, like building a separate dormitory for many of the women patients.

Will this help other patients? Will it be in time for young women like Gabriela and Daniella? Please contact me if you would like to help.

Morgan Smith writes frequently about border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.