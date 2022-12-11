Noise ‘cameras’ are not the solution to noise pollution

Twenty years ago Harley Davidson sent a representative to the infamous Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally and they inspected the mufflers on all of the Harleys there. Ninety percent had replacement mufflers that were too loud to meet the original equipment noise emission standards. If a survey was done today in Albuquerque, that would likely still be true on not just Harleys but on many other makes of motorcycles and, to a smaller degree, it would apply to cars and pickup trucks.

Also 20 years ago, I organized and chaired the Citizens Noise Advisory Group that researched noise codes around the nation and then made recommendations to the City Council on how to address noise pollution in the city including that from motor vehicle exhausts. The recommendations made then would still apply today and would be more effective than the “noise cameras” being considered by some on the City Council . Those recommendations called for enforcement by the police of the noise level limits set forth in 9-9-9 of the city’s noise code for motor vehicle exhausts, something the city did not then and does not today do effectively. The noise level meters now available for smartphones are more than adequate to determine if the sound from any motor vehicle exceeds the limits set forth in section 9-9-9 of the city noise control ordinance.

The city’s noise report also recommended that replacement mufflers on vehicles should be required to meet original equipment manufacturer standards for noise emission and that the owner of any vehicle found to not meet that requirement be subject to a fine. Beyond enforcement of those limits, the committee also recommended that non-removable inspection tags be applied to any replacement mufflers certifying that they meet the original equipment standards set by the manufacturer of the vehicle, and that garages and muffler shops be prohibited for installing mufflers that do not meet those standards. Further, that owner of a vehicle with a non-compliant muffler would be subject to a fine.

Unless there was a multitude of the proposed noise cameras and they were mobile, their locations would become known and avoided by operators of illegally loud vehicles. They would also, no doubt, be subject to vandalism or even theft. The public, and what the Noise Pollution Clearinghouse calls the “soundscape,” would continue to be subjected to the unpleasant and unnecessary noise from the drivers of the noisy nuisances that plague the our city streets.

The city noise report concluded that. “It’s time for the Council to again take action to protect the physical and mental health of the public and the right of the city’s residents to peaceful enjoyment of the homes, their yards and their city.” Two decades later, the council is taking a course of action, but it’s a question whether it’s the right one.