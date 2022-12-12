Sniffing out the source of methane emissions

It’s well known that the Four Corners region was a methane hot spot — and that’s a climate-change problem.

As the nation ramps up efforts to reduce the greenhouse gases forcing climate change, it’s more important than ever to identify the sources of those gases so we can put a lid on their pollution. Pinpointing, characterizing and differentiating the various sources underlies any successful program to meet the nation’s commitments to fight global climate change.

A global challenge

To bring attention to methane-induced atmospheric warming and help focus resources, the United States, the European Union and about 100 nations signed the Global Methane Pledge at the 2021 COP26 climate conference. The pledge aims to reduce methane emissions 30% globally by 2030, compared to 2020 levels.

Knowing who is responsible for which pollution is the first step to stopping the emissions and reaching that goal, but it’s a technically tricky problem. Fortunately, new research has provided a robust method for sorting out the sources, even in such a complicated hot spot as the Four Corners, which includes a significant piece of northwest New Mexico.

Greenhouse gases warm the planet by absorbing thermal infrared emissions, making our planet unsustainably hotter. Most people know about the role of unnaturally high levels of carbon dioxide in driving climate change. Less well known, methane has a shorter life in the atmosphere, but is 84 times more potent than CO2 as greenhouse gas over 20 years. Hence, reducing methane can slow the pace of warming in the near term.

Like CO2, methane enters the atmosphere naturally from a variety of sources, from swamps to termites to coal-bed seeps. But also like CO2, methane produced in large quantities by human oil and gas extraction, and some food production is a culprit tipping our atmosphere away from the temperature equilibrium we’re familiar with into new, hotter territory.

Whodunit?

Meeting the goal of the pledge requires concerted action on many fronts. You can’t stop the pollution until you know what’s emitting it, so attributing methane leaks to their sources is a good place to start. Once the gas enters the atmosphere and blows around, though, how do you know where it came from?

To address that question, our team at Los Alamos National Laboratory has been researching the sources of methane pollution in the Four Corners and San Juan Basin for more than a decade, ever since NASA satellite imagery and Los Alamos ground sensors detected a methane hot spot over the area that persisted through 2012.

The region is rich in underground fossil fuels — coal, oil and gas. Extracting, transporting and processing those abundant fuel sources without preventing or controlling methane leaks contributed to the hot spot. Our research team verified the hot spot and we found it was much larger than first thought.

In our continued research in the area, we’ve developed a method for zeroing in on methane sources based on their chemical fingerprint. Natural gas is primarily methane, but it includes such heavier hydrocarbons as ethane. Because the composition of the gas varies with the source, the ratio of ethane to methane provides a distinct signature for an emitter. Once you know those signatures precisely, you can analyze atmospheric samples and tease apart the contribution of various sources.

Reining in emissions

We tested the method by studying emissions from a vent shaft that emits methane from the underground coal mine adjacent to the recently closed San Juan Generating Station near Farmington. The research team took measurements with a mobile ground-based sensing system — mounted on the roof of a team-member’s car — and studied older data from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft campaigns and Los Alamos’ remote sensing platforms. For the first time, we could analyze observations made at time scales from seconds to hours and length scales from yards to tens of miles.

We found that the vent shaft of the San Juan coal mine consistently emitted a stable ratio of ethane to methane over eight years of measurements. The ratio held up across the various measurement techniques and distances from the source. We also differentiated the coal-vent methane emissions from a number of other sources, many of which showed drastically higher ratios.

Our ability to fingerprint methane emissions will prove useful as regulators and industry strive to rein in methane emissions, not just here, but also globally. We can extend our diverse monitoring approach to other oil and gas basins, and sniff out the exact origin of methane emissions, as we have demonstrated in our back yard.

Our recent research brings an important new capability for attributing natural gas leaks with greater fidelity, which can help nations meet the Global Methane Pledge — and then we can all breathe a little easier.

Aaron Meyer is a graduate-student researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory and lead author of a recent research paper on methane-source-attribution. Laboratory fellow Manvendra Dubey is a co-author of the paper and leader of the project at Los Alamos.