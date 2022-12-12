The importance of employee groups (EGs) in corporate America

Making a name for yourself in corporate America is no easy task. It is especially hard if you are the first generation in your family to attend college in this country and the first to take a stab at climbing the corporate ladder. The secret behind those who successfully make it to the top is access to a good support group.

Finding the right support system, one that provides professional and personal mentorship, and one that you identify with culturally, can help you navigate the business world and achieve your career goals.

Many Hispanic professionals have found that support system in employee groups (EGs).

What are EGs and how can they help Hispanic professionals succeed?

EGs are employee-led groups that foster inclusivity and build community. The purpose of the group is to provide personal and professional support to its members, who usually share certain characteristics in common — such as being Hispanic, or those who simply have interest in learning about a culture that is not unique to them.

AT&T has 14 EGs, including HACEMOS, which was established in 1988 and is dedicated to supporting Hispanic employees and the communities they live in. There are 36 HACEMOS chapters across the country supporting more than 8,500 members. The Desert Southwest Chapter was established this year and currently supports close to 200 members across Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico — all in different phases of their career.

HACEMOS members believe that “Juntos HACEMOS mas,” which means “Together we do more.” Under that guiding belief, members work together to support each other in advancing their careers. Through HACEMOS, AT&T employees can participate in various professional development learning opportunities and have access to one-on-one mentorship sessions with members from the leadership team.

For many members, the group offers a safe environment to engage and learn from other professionals who understand their personal and professional hurdles from a cultural point of view.

At a personal level, being part of HACEMOS has helped me develop leadership skills that I have applied to my role as marketing manager in the Desert Southwest region.

EGs provide members with a sense of community and belonging.

Most EGs have a community aspect to them that allow members to work together to address needs in their communities.

This year, the group organized backpack drives to support students from underserved communities. And, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the group hosted a virtual auction to raise scholarship money for students heading to college next year.

EGs create a win-win for employees and employers.

EGs are beneficial to employees and employers. It’s true, EG members are engaged and develop strong relationships with their colleagues from other departments resulting in a collaborative environment.

Also, the company benefits from the knowledge and skills EG members gain through the various workshops and learning resources. In addition, EG members serve as brand ambassadors for the company in the community while they participate in community volunteer events.

So, if the company you work for currently does not have an EG you identify with, it’s easy to build your case to launch one. And if your company has an EG you do identify with, then I encourage you to join it today — I can ensure you, it will be a rewarding experience that can help you advance your career.