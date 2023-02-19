 White Sands offering a unique nighttime hike under the glow of a full moon - Albuquerque Journal

White Sands offering a unique nighttime hike under the glow of a full moon

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Moonlight walks are a popular way to visit White Sands National Park. (Courtesy of the National Park Service)

A full moon rising is always a spectacular event, but imagine catching it in the inky darkness of the remote southwest New Mexico. And suddenly the salty ground is alive and aglow as the moon’s intensity grows.

It is an once-in-a-lifetime experience that happens monthly at White Sands National Park.

“Being on a gypsum sand dune as the full moon rises over the Sacramento Mountains and illuminates the sky is a very special opportunity,” said Brian Powers, White Sands National Park acting program manager — interpretation.

The latest of these White Sands moonlight excursions is happening March 7, and is one of nine planned for the park this year.

“Visitors experience the moonlight reflection on the bright, white gypsum sand,” Powers said. “And the peace and serenity of this unique environment at night.”

Rangers guide visitors along the one-mile Dune Life Nature Trail, “chosen because one of the first stops along the trail that faces the Sacramento Mountains to the east and is the perfect spot to see the moon rise over the mountains,” he said. “On the edge of the dunefield, the trail has characteristics not found in the heart of the dunes. At this point the desert scrub community and the gypsum sand dunes meet which forms one of the most diverse ecosystems in the park.”

As rangers guide the visitors through the experience, topics such as the Tularosa Basin space history, astronomy, nocturnal animals, White Sands National Park history, interdune ecology and using the night sky as a resource are discussed, Powers said.

The ranger presenting the guided hike “will also interpret the unique stories and resources the park has to offer,” he said, adding visitors also will get the chance to “walk through the interdunal area that is full of Chihuahuan desert plant life.”

Under the best circumstances, however, White Sands can be mysterious and potentially dangerous place for people unaccustomed to its idiosyncrasies, Powers said, so the group travels together.

“And visitors participate in an orientation prior to beginning the hike,” he said. “The trail is well-marked, and visitors travel together. Hiking in the park in the dunes can be disorienting even in the daytime.”

That being said, the trail is considered moderate over fluctuating dunes that naturally rise and fall.

“The weather can play a factor as the temperature drops very quickly as the sun goes down,” Powers said. “Come prepared with appropriate footwear, dress in layers and bring water and snacks.”

The capacity is limited for the hikes and can be secured through recreation.gov or calling 877-444-6777. Registration for a hike opens two months before the scheduled date.

Tour check-in begins 30 minutes before program start time at the Dune Life Nature Trailhead, about a half-hour drive from the visitor’s center. The hike will begin promptly at the stated start time, and those arriving after the rangers have left the trailhead will not be permitted on the hike.

Flashlights, headlamps, and flash photography are not allowed. You may bring flashlights and headlamps with you, but their use is not allowed except by permission of the park ranger. However, nonflash photos are encouraged, but tripods are not permitted.

2023 White Sands National Park Full Moon Hikes
WHEN:

Tuesday, March 7, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 2, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m.

WHERE: White Sands National Park, Dune Life Nature Trail

HOW MUCH: Reservations required, $8 adults, $4 child ages 15 and under, at recreation.gov; entrance to White Sands National Park not included and will be charged at the park, entrance fees start at $15

