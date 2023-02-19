Talk of the Town: Join a neighborhood group, fix stationary issue and limit methane pollution

It’s worth joining a neighborhood group

IN A (Jan. 22) column, Julie Dreike got us the answers about neighborhood associations: what they are, what are the benefits, how to start one, etc.

Out of curiosity, I reviewed the city’s latest map of Recognized Neighborhood Associations and City Council districts, amended after last fall’s redistricting. It lists 167 recognized NAs. The previous map had 164 recognized NAs and 92 unrecognized NAs for a total of 256 neighborhood associations. Not surprisingly, the older parts of town have more NAs; the West Side and far Northeast have fewer. The number of recognized NAs per district ranges from a low of nine — Districts 3 and 5 — to a high of 33 — District 2.

Go to the Office of Neighborhood Coordination page on the city’s website (cabq.gov) to learn about your neighborhood association and how to start one if your area does not have one. And I challenge all city councilors to encourage growth and participation in NAs in their districts — and to see them for the valuable source of information and communication that they are, rather than a “pesky” entity to be disenfranchised.

Patricia Willson, Albuquerque

SB 364 a sensible legislative ethics fix

COMMON CAUSE applauds the Legislature and the Ethics Commission for quickly coming together to resolve the thorny issue of the proper use of legislative stationery. Stationery may seem like a minor point to many, but it’s become symbolic of the exercise of a legislator’s power and influence outside of the legislative session.

At the start of the 2023 session legislators on both sides of the aisle were disturbed by an opinion from an attorney with the N.M. Ethics Commission issued in response to an inquiry from the Legislative Council Service, whose lawyers draft bills and provide staff support to legislators. The opinion appeared to bar legislators from using their official stationery when contacting state agencies on behalf of their constituents, a routine practice.

Like an attorney general’s opinion, one from an Ethics Commission attorney does not constitute a law but could have influenced future interpretations of underlying law, in this case the Governmental Conduct Act.

Legislators understandably feel it’s their duty to go to battle for their constituents to help them get rebates from the Tax and Revenue Department, for example, or to resolve a health insurance problem with the superintendent of insurance. The use of legislative stationery seems entirely appropriate. Yet lawyers from the Ethics Commission reading the letter of the law were worried about the opportunity for legislators to get paid by the people for whom they were going to bat, armed with legislative stationery — a rare instance indeed but one that raises questions about misuse of one’s office.

SB 364, now on the governor’s desk, clarifies the issue. No legislator shall assist another person before a state agency unless without compensation. If the legislator is an attorney or other professional representing a client, they shall not use legislative stationery or email or refer to their status as a legislator. Otherwise, legislators can use their stationery or email to help their constituents. …

We urge the governor to sign this good bill.

Mario Jimenez, Executive director, Common Cause New Mexico

Faith leaders join methane fight

IN RESPONSE to “EPA should ensure methane protections,” (Journal Jan. 29) it was an inspiration to read a faith leader’s perspective on limiting methane pollution.

Hispanic Access Foundation’s Por La Creación Faith-Based Alliance is a group of Latino faith leaders in New Mexico and across the country with the mission of protecting God’s creation — our lands, air, water, wildlife and a healthy environment for all.

We believe that God gave us the Earth to act as stewards.

Reducing the contamination our communities and environment face from oil and gas operations is one aspect of stewarding God’s creation. All families deserve to breathe clean air, but that is not currently the case, especially in our Latino communities. For example, as a result of living in more polluted neighborhoods, Latino children are twice as likely to be hospitalized and twice as likely to die of asthma as White children; 1.6 million Latinos live within a half mile of an oil well.

It is up to us as faith leaders and leaders of our communities to ensure we are creating a healthy environment for our families and our planet to thrive. For that reason, Por La Creación is joining the call for the Environmental Protection Agency to limit methane pollution. It is our obligation as stewards of creation to voice the needs of our communities, and we hope you will as well.

Shanna Edberg, Baltimore, Maryland