 Albert Chang is new Mining and Minerals Division state director - Albuquerque Journal

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Albert C.S. Chang

Albert C.S. Chang has been named director of the Mining and Minerals Division with the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

Chang, who is both a licensed engineer and a licensed attorney, comes to EMNRD from the city of Albuquerque, where he is currently serving as deputy director of the Environmental Health Department.

Before assuming that role, he was an assistant city attorney and counsel for the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program. A graduate of the University of Washington School of Law, Chang also holds a master’s degree from the Evans School of Public Affairs, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and professional engineering licenses in both Washington and New Mexico. He will begin his new role with EMNRD April 3.

