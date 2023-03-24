High dollar dips: 7 Albuquerque-area houses for sale with pools

There is nothing quite like splashing in a pool on a hot summer’s day — but those who want that luxury in their own backyard are looking at a bit of a higher price tag, at least in the Albuquerque area.

Here are seven houses in the Albuquerque metro area with pools available on the market today.

Price: $775,000

4221 Pico Norte NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 4221 Pico Norte NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 4221 Pico Norte NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 4221 Pico Norte NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 4221 Pico Norte NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 4221 Pico Norte NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Prev 1 of 6 Next

This house’s pool is a custom 7-foot fiberglass heated pool with water features and an auto covering. There is also a large covered patio with a speaker system, hot tub and a fire pit with a bench. The inside is something to behold with massive staircase leading to the second floor, a double oven in the kitchen, granite throughout and a media room with a projector and screen.

Year built: 2016

House size: 4,358 square feet

Lot size: 0.22 acres

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4 full baths

Price:$1,149,000

9910 Tanoan NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 9910 Tanoan NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 9910 Tanoan NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 9910 Tanoan NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 9910 Tanoan NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 9910 Tanoan NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 9910 Tanoan NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 9910 Tanoan NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Prev 1 of 8 Next

Set in the gated Tanoan Country Club neighborhood, this home’s pool comes with a removable redwood deck. In the foyer, guests are greeted by a grand staircase, which leads to a loft featuring sweeping mountain views. The kitchen features an island and peninsula with quartz countertops and views of the mountains. The owner suite boasts a spa-style bathroom and fireplace. In addition, there is a den with a fireplace and custom wooden wet bar.

Year built: 1985

House size: 7,153 square feet

Lot size: 0.41 acres

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4 full baths 1 half-bath

Price: $1,150,000

10212 San Bernardino NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 10212 San Bernardino NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 10212 San Bernardino NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 10212 San Bernardino NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 10212 San Bernardino NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 10212 San Bernardino NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 10212 San Bernardino NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 10212 San Bernardino NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Prev 1 of 8 Next

This Tuscan-style house is located in North Albuquerque Acres Community. The red concrete tile roof contrasts with the white stucco walls. The pool comes with a power cover and is accompanied by a hot tub and covered patio. The flooring is natural stone in the dining and wet areas, and a mix between new engineered wood flooring and carpet throughout the rest of the house. There is also a separate casita with its own kitchenette.

Year built: 2001

House size: 4,372 square feet

Lot size: 0.89 acres

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 2 full baths and 2 three-quarters baths

Price: $2,650,000

3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 3926 Mourning Dove NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Prev 1 of 11 Next

This Tuscan-style home is a massive villa with more than 7,000 square feet of space. The pool is situated in the middle of the complex and features a stone waterfall, custom lighting for nighttime swimming, and a wrap-around balcony and terrace. There are several covered lounges and dining spaces, as well as a workout room, media and game room, and spa-style bathrooms. The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, custom tile dual sinks and a spacious breakfast nook and dining area. Chandeliers hang throughout the dining room and entryway.

Year built: 2005

House size: 7,151 square feet

Lot size: 0.50 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full baths, 1 half-bath and 1 three-quarters bath

Price: $3,500,000

7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7515 Rio Grande NW (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Prev 1 of 12 Next

This equestrian estate in the heart of the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, is situated on a more than 5-acre lot featuring a barn with eight stalls, a wash bay and a tack room, in addition to a six-stall detached structure and hay storage area. The pool and hot tub are surrounded by grass and enormous cottonwood trees. The main estate features hardwood detailing throughout. The garage holds not one, not two but 10 cars, perfect for the car enthusiast.

Year built: 2000

House size: 4,401 square feet

Lot size: 5.82 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths, 1 half-bath and 1 three-quarters bath

Price: $4,400,000

7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) 7000 Elena NE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Prev 1 of 15 Next

This home features a sprawling outdoor patio with a fireplace and an in-ground pool accompanied by a concrete slide and hot tub. Indoors, the master bedroom and office are located on the first floor. A color-changing staircase leads to the second floor, which hosts a second living area with a wet bar. In addition to all the standard bedrooms, there is also a children’s play room with a built-in tree fort complete with a rope bridge and slide. The kitchen features designer cabinetry, granite counter tops, a prep island, a double oven and a bar with seating. The rooftop balcony offers 360 views of the city lights. The backyard has enough play equipment to furnish a park.

Year built: 2020

House size: 10,244 square feet

Lot size: 2.13 acres

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4 full baths, 2 half-baths and 2 three-quarters baths

Price: $7,200,000

Coyote Canyon SE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Coyote Canyon SE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Coyote Canyon SE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Coyote Canyon SE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Coyote Canyon SE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Coyote Canyon SE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Coyote Canyon SE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Coyote Canyon SE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Coyote Canyon SE (Courtesy of KotoHomes) Prev 1 of 9 Next

And rounding out the list is this ranch that’s sprawled over almost 200 acres of land. The pool is situated in a sunroom with a patio seating area. Not only does this estate feature a French country-style manor, but also a tennis court, caretaker quarters, an 18-stall barn with two tack rooms, two wash racks, 12 runs, two 61-foot-round pens, an 1800-square-foot hay barn, and a 31,000-square-foot-indoor arena with two bathrooms.

Year built: 1997

House size: 16,377 square feet

Lot size: 176.75 acres

Bedrooms: 8

Baths: 7 full baths, 4 half-baths and 3 three-quarters baths