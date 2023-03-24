‘Better Call Saul’ actor to be honored at the Las Cruces International Film Festival

It’s the return of Howard Hamlin – or at least Patrick Fabian.

The “Better Call Saul” actor will take part of the Las Cruces International Film Festival, where he will be presented the “Outstanding Achievement in Drama” award.

Fabian will be on hand to accept the award in Las Cruces at the 2023 LCIFF awards ceremony at the Rio Grande Theatre at 7 p.m. April 15.

He will join fellow “Better Call Saul” actor Giancarlo Esposito at the festival.

“Patrick Fabian has had a long and successful career culminating with his work on the New Mexico series ‘Better Call Saul,’ ” says Ross Marks, Las Cruces International Film Festival founder and executive director. “He is known throughout our great state for his work on that show.”

Fabian hails from central Pennsylvania and got his master’s from Cal State University, Long Beach.

He’s appeared in more than 100 TV and film roles, which include “Friends,” “NCIS,” “Will and Grace,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” “CSI/CSI:Miami/CSI:NY,” “The Mentalist,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “Criminal Minds,” “Bones,” “Ugly Betty,” “Reba,” “Pushing Daisies,” “According to Jim,” “Drop Dead Diva,” “Private Practice” and “Burn Notice.”

Fabian is also known for his role as Professor Lasky from “Saved By The Bell: The College Years.”

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit lascrucesfilmfest.com.