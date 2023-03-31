 Talk of the Town: Unreported crime, gun violence, DeSantis over Trump, APD tweet, and traffic signals - Albuquerque Journal

Talk of the Town: Unreported crime, gun violence, DeSantis over Trump, APD tweet, and traffic signals

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

False narrative for ‘decrease’ in crimes

I RECENTLY encountered a man talking to himself armed with a handgun. He stared me down as I drove past, cocking his wrist but not raising the weapon. I called 242-COPS to report this and was on hold for over 14 minutes.

I hung up frustrated from the wait, knowing the response to this incident would be minimal if any at all. (Albuquerque Police Chief) Harold Medina fails to note the frustration citizens feel when they hang up because the phone is not answered and the call goes unreported. Stats for not answering the phone for crime to be reported should also be included in his chest thumping of “crime reduction.”

George Carrillo, Albuquerque

Guns are harming, killing our children

… THE LEADING cause of death in children is gun violence. Several generations of students are living with trauma and anxiety, either because they’ve experienced school shootings or are subjected to training in how to “Run. Hide. Fight.”

Politicians speak about how “our children are our future.” The NRA funds politicians who do not care when students are killed in schools and in homes. We must focus on gun violence as a public health issue, a declaration which occurs when the “general population” is at risk.

In our lethargy about gun control, our precious children are suffering trauma which will be with them the rest of their lives, much like our military veterans. The cost to cure PTSD is high. Why not prevent the harm through better laws and stricter regulations?

Where is “care?” Where is “safe?”

Violet York Cauthon, Las Cruces

CPAC doesn’t speak for mainline GOP

THE CPAC may speak for a lot of conservative Republicans, but I don’t think it speaks for mainline Republicans (and) certainly not for me. The last person I want to see running again for the Republican vote for president in 2024 is Donald Trump.

This is not to say I think he is responsible for all that is wrong with the world today, as some think. He did a great lot of good, and many of his policies earned the respect of world leaders. But he doesn’t know when to keep his mouth shut, and he says unnecessary things about too many people in power.

My vote is for (Ron) DeSantis, wholeheartedly. I hope when it comes time to vote people remember a vote for Trump is one that comes with more division, and that is the last thing the United States needs. We need healing of that division. But we also need strong leaders who will stand up for our freedoms and not for loss of our Constitutional rights as citizens.

Janet Harrington, Albuquerque

About APD’s tweet on Alzheimer’s

(IN) RESPONSE to APD PIO Gilbert Gallegos’ comment last week in his tweet, the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter, provides support, fundraising and advocacy on behalf of the 43,000 New Mexicans with Alzheimer’s disease and their 66,000 unpaid family caregivers. We believe in giving families and individuals affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias the tools and support they need to help ease the burden of this debilitating disease.

It can be a lengthy process to pinpoint/diagnose dementia or Alzheimer’s. Making comments or jokes about an individual’s private medical conditions are never OK. We hope that those who do need help and support in dealing with these issues seek out our services, and that people start to understand the sensitivity of this debilitating disease that affects so many.

You can learn more about our programs, services and Alzheimer’s by visiting our website. alz.org/newmexico

Tim Sheahan, Albuquerque

Share countdown on pedestrian signals

HAVE YOU ever noticed when approaching a busy multi-lane intersection, the pedestrian walk signal and the time signal for pedestrians on the traffic signal pole? It is a great way to adjust speed and caution approaching the intersection.

Would it be possible for every intersection be set up to automatically trigger the pedestrian walk timer signal? After all, we autos and pedestrians are going in the same direction. It would give a time alert for drivers for the traffic light change.

Bob Conway, Albuquerque

