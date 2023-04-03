Childcare, housing assistance, treatments: Here’s how New Mexico is planning to divvy up its first round of opioid settlement money.

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office filed a massive lawsuit in 2019 targeting companies involved in the manufacture, distribution or sale of opioid pain medications in New Mexico. The state has since reached settlements with more than a dozen companies, including some of the nation’s largest drug manufacturers, distributors and retail pharmacies. The settlement agreements require the state to spend the money on programs intended to help people addicted to opioid narcotics.

By one estimate, the settlements will total more than $500 million. The state has received only a small portion of that funding to date. Lawmakers this year approved House Bill 2, the state’s spending bill, which appropriates $21 million to six state agencies and the University of New Mexico from the settlements. Both the House and Senate approved HB 2 but it had not been signed Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The agencies and appropriations are:

Early Childhood Education and Care Department: • $5 million for childcare assistance • $1 million for infant mental health

Human Services Department: • $1.5 million for start-up and expansion of certified community behavioral health clinics • $2 million for housing assistance for people affected by opioid use disorder

• $2 million to expand screening, brief intervention and referral to treatment program

• $1 million to expand telehealth services for people affected by opioid use disorder

Department of Health: • $2.5 million for medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder • $1 million for medication-assisted treatment for tribal members related to opioid use disorder

Children, Youth and Families Department: • $1 million for grants to hospitals to improve reporting and adherence to plans of safe care related to children with prenatal drug exposure • $1 million to expand and build capacity for in-home parent skills-based program

Corrections Department: • $1 million for medication assisted treatment in prisons

Public Education Department: • $200,000 to pilot wellness rooms in public and charter schools

University of New Mexico: • $1 million for the children’s psychiatric hospital for services for children and families affected by opioid use disorder • $800,000 for the hepatitis community health outcomes program to provide training and consultation related to opioid treatment