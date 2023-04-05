 Editorial: Make that $500M opiod payout count - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Make that $500M opiod payout count

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

New Mexico is again flush with “new” money, this time courtesy of opioid settlements. But the same questions persist about spending accountability that did when state lawmakers determined how to spend $3.6 billion in new oil and gas revenues.

A lawsuit the state brought against more than a dozen opioid manufacturers, distributors and retail pharmacies alleged they sold narcotic painkillers that left many New Mexicans addicted. The state expects to receive $500 million or more over the next 20 years from settlements with some of the nation’s largest corporations. State agencies will receive 45% of settlement funds while city and county governments will receive 55%.

The money that’s starting to flow in is intended to aid in opioid recovery and prevention efforts. New Mexico has the second-highest drug overdose death rate in the nation, according to the CDC. But as former Attorney General Hector Balderas, who initiated the massive lawsuit, notes, the state lacks a sufficient number of drug treatment providers to provide behavioral health services, especially in rural areas and to those who can’t afford medically assisted treatment.

Behavioral health clinics across the state are reporting staffing shortages, including the Bernalillo County CARE Campus, which has been turning away roughly one in seven people seeking behavioral health services.

Balderas rightly says state and local leaders need to design more robust delivery and intervention services. The settlements list a range of approved uses, including treatment for people in jails and prisons and support for people transitioning out of the criminal justice system. The Journal earlier this week reported which state agencies are splitting the first $21 million going to state coffers. But distributing the money is only the start. State leaders must establish accountability measures to make sure the funding is making a difference.

The massive settlements offer state and local leaders long-term seed money to rebuild our behavioral health systems. But voters need proof this is money well spent.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

