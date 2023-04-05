 Editorial: Stadium at balloon park worth exploring - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Stadium at balloon park worth exploring

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

In light of a city proposal to lease New Mexico United land at Balloon Fiesta Park, the soccer team may be closer to scoring a stadium and the fiesta closer to landing a new permanent tenant and draw.

But a lot remains up in the air.

City leaders unveiled a promising proposal last week to locate the popular professional men’s soccer team at the Northeast Albuquerque park, which has plenty of space 50 weeks of the year and close proximity to Interstate 25.

Mayor Tim Keller says no portion of the 360-acre city-owned park would be sold or gifted to the soccer team, and that’s important.

Albuquerque voters by a 30-point margin rejected a bond vote in November 2021 that would have put taxpayers on the hook for a $50 million stadium primarily for United.

And it’s critical such a stadium does not compromise Balloon Fiesta operations. While United draws thousands of fans to its matches currently played at Isotopes Park, Balloon Fiesta generated $119 million in direct spending by fiesta guests last year, almost $20 million in tax revenues and attracted nearly 828,800 guest visits.

City leaders suggested United could lease an area to the east of the launch field that’s now used as a large parking area and avoided by balloonists because of power lines. But giving up already scarce parking for a stadium will be controversial to say the least.

It’s also important to nail down who will foot the bill. Keller suggested United would pay the lion’s share of construction costs. (State lawmakers have appropriated $8.5 million for a stadium and a bill before the governor would chip in another $5 million, but 2021 estimates put a 10,000-seat stadium around $70 million.)

With details so scant, it’s far too early to shout “goal!” over a possible United stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park. But it’s an idea that deserves serious exploration.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

