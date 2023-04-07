‘The Son’ follows a family as it struggles to reunite

Florian Zeller uses writing as a form of healing.

As a playwright, he wants to connect to an audience through the human condition.

Transferring a play from stage to screen takes a lot of work. He brought his “The Father” to the big screen, which earned two Oscars.

Zeller returns with “The Son,” which he directed, and wrote the screenplay for with Christopher Hampton.

“I wrote it a few years ago,” Zeller says. “It was coming from a personal place. You don’t write a film to tell your own story. At that time, I felt that there were so many people who could relate to this pain.”

“The Son” is a cautionary tale that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart.

It centers on Peter, played by Hugh Jackman, whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth, played by Vanessa Kirby is upended when his ex-wife Kate, played by Laura Dern, appears at his door to discuss their teenage son Nicholas, played by Zen McGrath.

The young man has been missing school for months and is deeply troubled. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have wanted his own father, played by Anthony Hopkins, to have taken care of him, all while juggling his and Beth’s new son, and at work an offer of a dream position in Washington.

However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto Nicholas in the present. The film is available for rental and purchase on all digital platforms.

Zeller says when he staged “The Son” as a play, after every performance, people began to share their own story.

“So many people are connected to the story,” Zeller says. “We are raised that we should know all of the answers as parents. We don’t. There are many opportunities to learn.”

The film was released at the end of 2022 and Zeller says the most challenging part of production was COVID.

“We filmed in London,” he says. “Everybody was pretending the COVID didn’t exist while we were on set. The film didn’t take place after the pandemic. There was a lot of pressure to make everyone safe. It created a real intimacy and helped build the dynamic for the film.”

Zeller says the casting started with Hopkins reprising his role.

“I really wanted to work with him again,” Zeller says. “I wrote the scene with the script with him in mind. Anthony was the first one to be on board. Then Hugh reached out in a letter and he was the perfect fit to play Peter. The cast really came together to bring this powerful story to life.”

Now streaming

Florian Zeller’s “The Son” is available to rent or buy on all digital platforms.