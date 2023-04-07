Photography exhibit explores the diminutive world of hummingbirds

Nirmal Khandan has an interesting point of view.

The images he captures are pieces that spark conversations.

His latest exhibition, “Grace in Motion,” will open at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces on Saturday, April 15.

The exhibit will then run through July 30 at the museum.

New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is a 47-acre interactive museum which brings to life the 4,000-year history of growing food and fiber in this region. The museum also features livestock, indoor and outdoor exhibits, barns, greenhouse, gift shop and demonstrations.

There will be 36 portraits of hummingbird species common to the region interacting with local flora.

According to museum officials, the exhibit captures the world of hummingbirds from their incredible movement to the critical work they do as pollinators.

“As a nature/wildlife photographer, I have been sharing with my family, friends and social media the joy and pleasure of creating photographs of hummingbirds,” Khandan says. “Through this print exhibit, I hope to share my photography with wider audiences fascinated by hummingbirds and their aerial acrobatics. I hope viewers will appreciate the up-close view of nature’s mutualism as the hummingbirds take just what they need from the flowers without harming them in any way, while helping them with pollination.”

Khandan is a civil engineering professor at New Mexico State University. He is also the Ed and Harold Foreman Endowed Chair at the university.

He began photographing birds in Sri Lanka, where he is from.

Khandan moved to Las Cruces in 1998, where he continued to work on his craft.

Through this exhibit, Khandan hopes to raise public awareness about the valuable ecosystem services that hummingbirds provide through pollination.

Admission to the opening reception is free. Regular admission is required to see the rest of the museum.