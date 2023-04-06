 Boxing Bear, SWOP collab on terpene-infused beer - Albuquerque Journal

Boxing Bear, SWOP collab on terpene-infused beer

By Rozanna M. Martinez / For the Journal

Southwest Organic Producers and Boxing Bear Brewing Co. teamed up on a terpene-infused beer. (Courtesy of Southwest Organic Producers and Boxing Bear Brewing Company)

SWOP Hop IPA is a cannabis enthusiast and beer lover’s dream.

The beer, created with terpenes derived from cannabis, is a collaboration effort between Boxing Bear Brewing Company and Southwest Organic Producers (SWOP), a locally-owned company serving medical patients and recreational consumers in Albuquerque and other parts of New Mexico.

SWOP Hop IPA features El Dorado, Citra, Azacca and Cascade hops. The IPA is infused with terpenes derived from Cherry Kush, which is a cannabis crop grown in New Mexico. Terpenes are naturally occurring chemical compounds found in plants responsible for the aromas, flavors and even colors associated with various types of vegetation, according to a SWOP news release.

“We’ve taken a West Coast-style IPA and we’ve done kind of our normal process of taking our variety of hops that we thought have nice, earthy, piney, cannabis-type aromas and added these terpenes to the beer,” explained Justin Hamilton, head of brewing operations at Boxing Bear. “So with that, it’s just got a very pungent and a very strong aroma and flavor of cannabis, but without having any of the psychoactive properties. No THC, no CBD, none of that, just the actual flavor and smell.”

The 20-barrel batch of SWOP Hop IPA was brewed in March at Boxing Bear’s brewing production location at 8420 Firestone Lane NE. A special launch party with live music, food trucks, and local vendors will be held at the Firestone location from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The event is open to ages 21 and older. SWOP Hop IPA also will be available on draft and in cans at Boxing Bear’s taproom locations that can be found by visiting boxingbearbrewing.com.

“Kind of the idea behind this project, other than just doing a fun collab, was that cannabis and hops are actually related,” Hamilton said. “They are similar. They’re like cousins to each other. There are aromas and flavors that you get from hops. They have terpenes as well that tend to kind of come off like cannabis.”

Many IPAs and hazy IPAs contain an aroma of cannabis.

“So what we’ve kind of done is taken that idea and then enhanced it with the actual terpenes from the cannabis itself,” Hamilton said. “But the aromas and flavors that we’re enhancing are terpenes that again are involved in the hops, which are going to be humulene, there’s myrcene, there’s a few others that are just going to be really punched out since we’re putting that pure terpene in there. It’s instant aroma and flavor, unlike having to extract it from hops or the flowers or the pellets that we would normally do with our regular brewing techniques.”

SWOP Hop IPA is guaranteed to give Albuquerque a new craft beer experience, according to Dylan Davis, head brewer at Boxing Bear.

“Working with Southwest Organic Producers to create a perfect blend of malt sweetness, hop complexity, and addition of terpenes brings a whole new aromatic adventure to try,” Davis states in a SWOP news release. “The terpenes added contain a large amount of myrcene and caryophyllene oils, which are very earthy and fruity, with floral and berry aromas. With other flavors and aromas coming from hop varieties like Azacca to bring complimentary aromas of herbal and danky characteristics to create a complex but amazing profile for an IPA.”

Hamilton said he has been wanting to create a beer using cannabis terpenes and teaming up with SWOP presented the perfect opportunity to do so.

“We enjoy doing collabs that are fun and different with local people, so it was a really easy match,” he said. “And it was something that definitely was organic.”

Geraldine Lucero, marketing manager for Southwest Organic Producers, said collaborating with Boxing Bear is an “honor and a privilege.”

“This idea was developed to bring two Albuquerque-based companies together to create something innovative and new for local beer and cannabis enthusiasts alike,” according to Lucero. “… Justin Hamilton and his team have been brewing world-class beer for ten years. We’re excited for Albuquerque to try SWOP Hop IPA.”

SWOP Hop IPA launch party
21+ event

WHEN: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15

WHERE: Boxing Bear Firestone Taproom & Brewery, 8420 Firestone Lane NE

