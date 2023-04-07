120 MW system now operating in Otero County

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

El Paso Electric christened a new, 120-megawatt solar facility on Wednesday in Otero County, making it the largest solar farm to date to come online in New Mexico.

The facility, located near Chaparral in southern New Mexico, will supply enough electricity to power about 60,000 homes, according to EPE, which serves about 460,000 electricity customers in West Texas and southern New Mexico. It includes a back-up battery storage system that can supply 50 MW per hour of additional power for up to four hours after the sun goes down, according to renewable developer NextEra Energy Resources, which built the facility and will operate it for EPE over the next 30 years.

The facility, dubbed the Buena Vista Energy Center, doubles the amount of solar generation now operating on EPE’s grid from 107 MW previously to 207 MW now. It’s the first of a number of newly-planned solar farms that EPE will inaugurate over the next three years as the company works to replace fossil fuels with renewable resources.

That includes another 150 MW solar system expected to come online next year, followed by more facilities in 2025 to increase total solar generation to 700 MW – or about 40% of EPE’s total electric production – according to company executives.

EPE’s transition to renewables began in 2016, when the company completely withdrew from coal-fired generation, said EPE President and CEO Kelly Tomblin.

“In 2016, we proudly took the step to generate electricity 100% coal-free,” Tomblin said in a statement. “In 2021, we made a bold commitment to our customers to transform the energy landscape by 2023 and that continues today.”

Under the state’s Energy Transition Act, New Mexico’s three public utilities are required to transition their grids to 50% renewables by 2030, 80% by 2040, and 100% carbon-free generation by 2045.

To meet those requirements, the utilities are planning a lot more solar generation, starting with some huge solar additions by Public Service Co. of New Mexico this year.

PNM shut down the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Famington last summer, and it plans to replace that power with at least three solar facilities, beginning with a massive 300 MW plant in McKinley County that will come online in phases starting next month, said PNM Principal Generation Advisor Tom Fallgren.

That facility, dubbed the Arroyo plant, includes a 150 MW per hour battery storage system that will become operational in May, Fallgren said. Then, the first 70 MW of solar generation will come online in June, followed by another 70 MW in August, and the remaining 160 MW in December.

“EPE’s new solar facility is currently the largest single solar farm operating in New Mexico,” Fallgren told the Journal. “But over the coming months, we’ll be installing a system that’s more than three times that size.”

PNM will also bring a 50 MW solar plant with a 20 MW per hour battery storage system online between May and June in Rio Arriba County. And, to round out the San Juan replacement power, it will inaugurate another 200 MW system with 100 MW per hour battery backup in San Juan County in May 2024.

PNM expected those facilities to begin operations last year, but pandemic-induced supply-chain problems and labor shortages significantly delayed deployment, Fallgren said. In fact, those problems led to cancellation of a fourth San Juan replacement project that would have added another 100 MW of solar generation.

Separately, PNM plans to replace power it lost this year from the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona with yet another massive, 300 MW solar plant with 300 MW per hour battery backup that will come online in mid-2024 on the West Mesa in Bernalillo County, Fallgren said.

For now, EPE’s Buena Vista Energy Center is the largest solar facility currently operating in New Mexico. NextEra Energy leased 2,700 acres of state trust land to accommodate the plant, which occupies about 1,200 acres.

The lease will generate about $12 million in revenue for the State Land Office over the 30-year life of the facility, said Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard.

“New Mexico is blessed with amazing sun and wind resources, and we have a great opportunity before us to harness these resources and create new and steady streams of revenue for our public schools and other beneficiaries,” Garcia Richard said in a statement. “The Buena Vista project adds to this rapidly expanding footprint of renewable energy production on state lands and moves us one step forward to a clean energy future.”