 Planning to attend Gathering of Nations? Here's what to know about the largest powwow in North America. - Albuquerque Journal

Planning to attend Gathering of Nations? Here’s what to know about the largest powwow in North America.

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Dancers perform the 2022 Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque. The 2023 version marks the 40th anniversary for the event. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque will soon be host to Indigenous art at its finest.

Thousands of Indigenous dancers will take part in the Gathering of Nations Powwow beginning Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29.

The three-day event kicks off with Miss Indian World, which is held at the Albuquerque Convention Center on April 27.

On April 28-29, the event moves to Tingley Coliseum on the Expo New Mexico grounds. This is where dancers, musicians and vendors will be gathered.

This year, the Gathering of Nations is marking its 40th anniversary.

“The legacy that we’ve built with the event is astounding,” said Derek Mathews, founder and festival director. “This event has worldwide reach now. It’s an event that people will travel long distances to come be part of the community.”

The Gathering of Nations, which first took place in 1983, has grown into the largest powwow in North America. It serves as a platform for Indigenous peoples from the United States, Canada, and beyond to come together and share their unique traditions while fostering cross-cultural understanding and respect.

Planned events include the grand entry of dancers, which takes place both April 28-29.

There will also be a horse and rider parade, while entertainers grace Stage 49, which features more than a dozen acts.

Tickets for Miss Indian World are $15, while one-day admission is $20. A two-day wristband for GON is $45. Tickets are available at gatheringofnations.com or at the door at Expo New Mexico during the event.

1
