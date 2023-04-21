 Diné filmmaker Megan James picks up two Film Prize Junior New Mexico awards - Albuquerque Journal

Diné filmmaker Megan James picks up two Film Prize Junior New Mexico awards

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Megan James
Megan James, center, with the team behind “Deprived.” (Courtesy of Film Prize Junior New Mexico)

Megan James is a storyteller.

The Diné filmmaker recently picked up two awards from the Film Prize Junior New Mexico.

James won for the film, “Deprived,” which picked up best High School Drama and High School Grand Prize awards.

“This program has allowed me to have a voice,” James says. “The Film Prize experience these last two years has helped me grow into a more experienced, established and effective filmmaker. I will continue to fight to have Indigenous people represented in a positive and accurate way in the film industry.”

James’ film was one of the nearly two dozen films awarded at the Film Prize Junior New Mexico, which was held at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The event awarded more than $7,000 in scholarships and media grants.

The festival, presented by the Film Prize Foundation, featured a record-breaking 93 student short films.

The short films were created by middle and high school students from over 50 schools in 20 New Mexico counties, most of which serve small, rural communities.

Seventeen films were created by Native students, with support from the Institute of American Indian Arts.

“Watching the students watch their films, seeing them connect with one another and celebrating their achievements are what Film Prize Junior is all about,” said Rosey Hayett, Film Prize Jr. New Mexico director. “This was an incredibly inspiring weekend, and we can’t wait to gear up and start next year’s Film Prize Junior program.”

In its second year, the event is the youth version of the award-winning Louisiana Film Prize, a short film competition for independent short films.

The Film Prize Junior program supports middle and high school classrooms, as well as summer and after-school programs, to experience the entire process of creating a short film, from story and script development, to production and editing.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Diné filmmaker Megan James picks up two Film Prize Junior New Mexico awards

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Moving west
ABQnews Seeker
A new West Side community is ... A new West Side community is falling into place.Crews on Thursday moved 13 portable bu ...
2
Niko Moon bringing his blend of country, hip-hop to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Niko Moon is currently out on ... Niko Moon is currently out on his "Ain't No Better Place Tour," which makes a stop at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Sunshine ...
3
Documentary examines 'Oppenheimer After Trinity'
ABQnews Seeker
In 2021, Larry Sheffield released "Alamogordo, ... In 2021, Larry Sheffield released "Alamogordo, Center of the World, Trinity 1945," which was a short film about his family's connection to the Manhattan ...
4
Diné filmmaker Megan James picks up two Film Prize ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Film Prize Junior New Mexico ... The Film Prize Junior New Mexico awarded more than $7,000 in scholarships and media grants.
5
'From' continues to unveil the hidden truths of a ...
ABQnews Seeker
As the unwilling residents fight to ... As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of ...
6
Portable housing being set up for homeless families on ...
ABQnews Seeker
A new West Side community is ... A new West Side community is falling into place. Crews on Thursday moved 13 portable buildings — once used as Albuquerque Public Schools classrooms ...
7
APS releases 2023 prep football schedule: Every game to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ready for football? Here's all the ... Ready for football? Here's all the highlights from the APS schedule release on Thursday.
8
Albuquerque's Sanchez fighting for his future in Wales
ABQnews Seeker
Sanchez has prospects beyond Saturday should ... Sanchez has prospects beyond Saturday should he lose (he's approximately a 3-to-1 underdog). But a victory and the accompanying title belt, he said, would ...
9
"It's good for all of us": UNM unveils New ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM officially opened its shiny new ... UNM officially opened its shiny new New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center on Thursday and the optics were undeniably impressive.