Diné filmmaker Megan James picks up two Film Prize Junior New Mexico awards

Megan James is a storyteller.

The Diné filmmaker recently picked up two awards from the Film Prize Junior New Mexico.

James won for the film, “Deprived,” which picked up best High School Drama and High School Grand Prize awards.

“This program has allowed me to have a voice,” James says. “The Film Prize experience these last two years has helped me grow into a more experienced, established and effective filmmaker. I will continue to fight to have Indigenous people represented in a positive and accurate way in the film industry.”

James’ film was one of the nearly two dozen films awarded at the Film Prize Junior New Mexico, which was held at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The event awarded more than $7,000 in scholarships and media grants.

The festival, presented by the Film Prize Foundation, featured a record-breaking 93 student short films.

The short films were created by middle and high school students from over 50 schools in 20 New Mexico counties, most of which serve small, rural communities.

Seventeen films were created by Native students, with support from the Institute of American Indian Arts.

“Watching the students watch their films, seeing them connect with one another and celebrating their achievements are what Film Prize Junior is all about,” said Rosey Hayett, Film Prize Jr. New Mexico director. “This was an incredibly inspiring weekend, and we can’t wait to gear up and start next year’s Film Prize Junior program.”

In its second year, the event is the youth version of the award-winning Louisiana Film Prize, a short film competition for independent short films.

The Film Prize Junior program supports middle and high school classrooms, as well as summer and after-school programs, to experience the entire process of creating a short film, from story and script development, to production and editing.