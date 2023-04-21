Documentary examines ‘Oppenheimer After Trinity’

Growing up in New Mexico, Larry Sheffield was aware of the impact of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

This is why the filmmaker has dedicated years of research to adding more facets to the moment of history.

In 2021, Sheffield released “Alamogordo, Center of the World, Trinity 1945,” which was a short film about his family’s connection to the Manhattan Project and the Trinity Site.

The native New Mexican filmmaker is back with “Oppenheimer After Trinity,” which is the second film in the trilogy.

It will screen on 7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at SALA Event Center in Los Alamos. Both screenings are sold out, but there will be a showing at 3 p.m. on April 29. Information can be found at sala.losalamos.com/oppenheimer-after-trinity.

He is also planning public screenings in Las Cruces on May 7-9, as well as May 19 in Alamogordo. An Albuquerque screening is set for July 14, but a venue hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The documentary film explores events that occurred immediately after the testing of the world’s first atomic bomb in July of 1945.

Sheffield offers a rare and intimate glimpse into the mind of Oppenheimer, and the moments leading up to and following the first atomic bomb test in the New Mexico desert. The film features rare footage and photographs, along with compelling testimony from Oppenheimer’s grandson, Charles Oppenheimer.

“When I started this journey in 2019, we began by doing a deep dive,” Sheffield says. “We were trying to tell one story and then we had all these little side stories that are just as important.”

After sending a rough draft of his script to a friend, he was encouraged to break the story into three and tell it in a different way.

With the first focusing on his family in Alamogordo, the second focuses on Oppenheimer.

“The third part will look at the fall of 1945 when the war is over,” he says. “A lot of people focus on the Manhattan Project or the Trinity explosion. I wanted to give a perspective of what was going on in New Mexico in conjunction with World War II. We were bringing all the bombers to Roswell. We were creating Sandia Base.”

The film has been on the festival circuit where it has picked up a handful of accolades.

Sheffield is encouraged with the response to the film.

“What’s been really great is hearing the stories from the audience,” he says. “People will come to me and tell me about their connection to this moment in time. It changed the world and there are still effects from it.”

