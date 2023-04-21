Moving west

A new West Side community is falling into place.

Crews on Thursday moved 13 portable buildings – once used as Albuquerque Public Schools classrooms – onto a Montaño Road lot that will eventually serve families experiencing homelessness. It marks an expansion of the Saranam transitional living program that already has a presence on Albuquerque’s east side.

The new buildings are part of a plan to eventually provide housing and programs for 25 families on the West Side.

Saranam has helped 162 families, including 344 children, since 2004.