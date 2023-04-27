 Promotions: Albuquerque Business Outlook Briefcase - Albuquerque Journal

Promotions: Albuquerque Business Outlook Briefcase

By ABQJournal News Staff

Promotions

Marcos Castillo has been promoted to human resources manager at the Village of Los Lunas. Born and raised in Los Lunas, Castillo graduated from Los Lunas High School in 2001 and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management. He has worked for the Village of Los Lunas in several roles for many years, beginning as a high school and college aide for the summer recreation program. He later worked at the City of Albuquerque Family and Community Services Department in the Therapeutic Recreation Division, YMCA of Central New Mexico as a sports logistics coordinator, and the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio in Texas as an assistant branch director of the Calderon Branch. In 2011, he returned to Los Lunas and joined the Village of Los Lunas as the sports coordinator. In 2016, he was promoted to recreation supervisor.

Damian Kirson has been promoted to general manager for Rainbow Ryders Albuquerque office. Kirson is also a commercial pilot for the company and serves as its equipment and facilities manager. He has been with the company since 2014 and was previously the Albuquerque field manager and head crew chief before entering the company’s pilot training program.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico.

