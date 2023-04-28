 Actor happy to 'represent New Mexico' in Showtime production - Albuquerque Journal

Actor happy to ‘represent New Mexico’ in Showtime production

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

"Waco: The Aftermath"
From left, Matthew Menalo and Giovanni Ribisi in “Waco: The Aftermath.” (Ursula Coyote/Showtime)

Matthew Menalo is about the journey.

In the 17 years of living in New Mexico, the N.M.-based actor has seen the film industry grow first hand.

He’s also risen up the ranks from background actor to a prime role as Rocket Rosen in the Showtime series, “Waco: The Aftermath.”

“Waco: The Aftermath” focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect, which forces them to explore their own complicity in supporting a young Vernon Howell’s ascent to become their prophet David Koresh. It also looks at the birth of the militia movement and more specifically, takes a critical look at what happens when a marginalized population, disenfranchised by the federal government, gives rise to homegrown terrorist Timothy McVeigh.

The cast includes Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Giovanni Ribisi, David Costabile, J. Smith-Cameron, John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson and Abbey Lee.

“I’ve been pursuing acting since I moved to Albuquerque in 2012,” he says. “Right away, I signed with Carissa Mitchell. She had seen me do an improv showcase and became my agent.”

Prior to moving to Albuquerque, Menalo studied film at the College of Santa Fe. He graduated in 2009 with the last class of the college before it became Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

Menalo auditioned for the original “Waco” miniseries, which was released in 2018.

“I auditioned for smaller parts like post office worker,” he says. “At the time, I was only expecting the roles that had five lines and under. That’s a really competitive market. I was so eager to get on the original series because I grew up in Dallas and I remember watching it unfold on the news.”

While he wasn’t booked for the original series, he learned of a sequel series getting ready to film in New Mexico.

Getting an audition on “Waco: The Aftermath,” Menalo feverishly began to research Rosen.

“I immediately loved the guy,” he says. “I was thinking that this guy is great and I feel so much affinity for this man that I’ve never met before. He’s extremely passionate and hilarious. I tried to bring a little bit of me to the audition.”

At the time, Menalo also snagged two more auditions for the production – both in different parts.

“I was working on the auditions and my agent called and told me I had been pinned for Rosen’s role,” he says. “The first day on set, I was really nervous because it was the biggest role I’ve worked with on film.”

Menalo was able to get screen time alongside Ribisi, who plays Dan Cogdell, a top trial lawyer for the surviving Branch Davidians.

“(Giovanni) came on set prepared and knows what he is doing,” Menalo says. “There’s a little bit of improv and I was able to riff with him. He put me at ease and I had so much fun.”

Menalo follows in a long list of New Mexico-based actors who have bigger roles in New Mexico-based productions.

He says it’s both humbling and overwhelming to work in the same state he lives in.

“To be booked, I know what it means for New Mexico actors,” he says. “It felt so good to beat out other actors in major markets. To see all of us stepping up and doing great gives me hope for the local industry. I’m able to represent New Mexico as an actor on this grand scale. I know that anything is possible.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Now showing
The five-episode series “Waco: The Aftermath” airs on Sunday on Showtime.

