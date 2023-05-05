NM ensures victims, as well as the accused, have rights

A person accused of a crime has specific constitutional rights, with which many of us are familiar. From television programs and movies, most people know that a person has the right to remain silent, the right to an attorney and so forth. But how many of us are familiar with the rights of the victims of crime? For that matter, do people even know that crime victims have legal rights?

Well, they do in New Mexico. In our state, we have the Victims of Crime Act, NMSA Sections 31-26-1 through 16. The stated purpose of this act provides: “victims’ rights are protected by law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and judges as vigorously as are the rights of criminal defendants.” That is an incredibly powerful statement of purpose, explicitly recognizing that both an accused and a crime victim possess rights within the criminal justice process.

In part, a victim shall have the right to:

A. be treated with fairness and respect for the victim’s dignity and privacy throughout the criminal justice process;

B. timely disposition of the case;

C. be reasonably protected from the accused;

D. notification of court proceedings;

E. attend all public court proceedings the accused has the right to attend;

F. confer with the prosecution;

G. make a statement to the court at sentencing; and,

H. restitution from the person convicted of the criminal offense that caused the victim’s injury or loss.

These rights fall neatly into two categories: pre-conviction and post-conviction.

First, when a person is accused of a crime, he has the right to legal counsel, and the right to be notified of, and to attend, all hearings. So, too, the crime victim has the right to be apprised of all developments in the case by the prosecutor and to be notified of all hearings and to attend them.

Second, if the accused is convicted or enters into a plea agreement, then the crime victim has post-conviction rights, including the opportunity to deliver a victim impact statement at sentencing and seek restitution for any injuries or damages.

In my experience as a judge who has presided over thousands of criminal cases, the majority of crime victims definitely want to be included within the criminal justice process. They want to be notified of the status of the case, to attend court hearings, to receive protection from the accused, and to be awarded restitution when they have suffered loss as a result of the accused’s criminal behavior.

Most significantly, crime victims and their families want to speak at sentencing. There is nothing more gut-wrenching than listening to a victim’s impact statement, or if the victim is deceased, his or her family’s statement. Nonetheless, it is an essential part of the criminal justice system. The victim impact statement allows an individual to move from victim status to a position of control over his or her life once again. It provides the victim catharsis. It allows the victim opportunity, to some degree, to heal, obtain closure and to move on with life.

New Mexico guarantees people accused of crimes specific constitutional rights and protections, as it should be. New Mexico also recognizes that victims of crime should be afforded statutory rights and protections, as well. As it should be.

Judge Daniel Ramczyk is a judge of the Second Judicial District Court. Opinions expressed here are solely those of the judge individually and not those of the court.