 Pet care: Ferret on the run; no one having fun - Albuquerque Journal

Pet care: Ferret on the run; no one having fun

By Dr. Jeff Nichol/For the Journal

Third in a series.

One fine day, early in my career, a colleague called in a panic. A staff member carrying trash to the dumpster had left the rear door open. At the same moment a Lhasa Apso, being led to surgery prep for neutering, slammed on his brakes, backed out of his collar and bolted through the door. OMG! He ran around the building to the front door and was about to scoot inside, just as a German shepherd was exiting with his person. Well, the big guy just had to lunge at the Lhasa who, of course, abandoned the whole scene just as fast as his little legs could carry him.

We spotted the fuzzy fugitive across a six-lane busy road, sitting serenely in front of a garage. When I quietly squatted and called him by name he happily trotted into my lap. Meanwhile, his person lawyered up in anticipation of our failure to apprehend. Everybody walked away, uninjured.

Miss Ellie’s adventure — we hoped — would end with less drama. Amos had checked on her only a few minutes prior to my intended physical exam. No one had opened her cage nor our facility’s exterior doors. I had no idea how that rascally ferret escaped; we’d figure that out later. We went into lockdown; it was all hands on deck.

Ferrets can be sneaky little devils, capable of slipping unseen through interior doorways as they are opened. Every cabinet in every room was methodically checked. We soon grew frustrated and worried. It was time to make the call.

Davie picked up on the second ring. “Hello Mr. Davenport? This is Dr. Nichol. Miss Ellie has continued to recover well from her surgery but she has somehow gone missing — but I assure you that we’ll find her.”

Davie, the formerly effusively polite pet parent of half my age and twice my size, exploded with a veritable torrent of invective. My character, integrity and competence were verbally savaged. My staff offered to check me for injuries.

Next week: Ferret finding was not taught in veterinary school.

■ For help with behavior problems, you can sign-up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups by Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week he shares a blog and a video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

