New NHCC exhibit showcases acquisitions from artists in the Land of Enchantment

A museum’s permanent collection is chock-full of unique pieces.

At the National Hispanic Cultural Centers’ Art Museum, this is not different.

Each year, the permanent collection continues to grow and the NHCC is showcasing a few dozen with the exhibit, “Hecho en Nuevo México: Recent Acquisitions by NM Artists.”

There’s an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the NHCC Visual Arts Museum. The exhibit will run through Jan. 21, 2024.

“This is an exhibit that is showcasing a small selection of artworks that are recent acquisitions to our permanent collection,” says Jadira Gurulé, head curator and visual arts program manager. “We had a huge period of time where we couldn’t showcase these items. The exhibit is just a piece of all the amazing things we have in our collection. Some of the art work goes back to 2016 and each piece is done by a New Mexico artist.”

“Hecho en Nuevo México” showcases recent additions to the NHCC’s permanent collection by artists who live and work in New Mexico. The exhibition includes 43 pieces, by 40 artists, spanning an incredible range of artistic mediums, including photography, prints, woodcarving, embroidery and more.

Each piece has been acquired by the museum since 2016, primarily via donation.

The NHCC’s overall permanent collection features more than 3,500 pieces from around the world.

“The National Hispanic Cultural Center is blessed with an art museum that showcases Hispanic art from around the world, and now we have an exhibition dedicated to artists from our own backyard,” says Zack Quintero, interim executive director, in a statement. “This is an exhibition by New Mexico, for New Mexico, located in New Mexico’s hub for Hispanic art and culture.”

The exhibition is the second of four new art exhibitions slated for the art museum in 2023, following the opening of “Nexo Entre Raíces/Nexus Between Roots.”

“The visual art museum has acquired important artworks over the last few years, many of which will be shown in ‘Hecho en Nuevo México’ for the first time. This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate the artists who created the work and to thank the donors whose continued dedication to the museum helps build a significant art collection for generations to come,” Gurulé says. “It’s also a great opportunity to teach about the way museums build their collections and the many people that contribute to this process.”

Gurulé says the museum acquires pieces of art in two ways – one is a purchase and the other is by donation.

The mission of the NHCC Art Museum is global in scope and includes collecting artworks by artists who identify as Hispanic, Latina/o/x/e, Chicana/o/x, Indigenous and Latin American, as well as the many other terms we use to describe the complexities of identity.

“The Community Gallery, situated in the heart of the art museum, is dedicated to honoring artistic contributions that are birthed in the place we call home – New Mexico,” Gurulé says. “While we couldn’t show them all (yet!), we are grateful for every gift and museum purchase that has contributed to building the permanent collection over the last few years and we are excited to showcase a small selection of artworks that reflect the breadth of New Mexican art and culture.”

She says there are longtime donors who have gifted incredible things to the collection.

“It’s important to talk about the process and be transparent,” she says. “There is a process to an item be acquired for the permanent collection. We’re super grateful for the people who believe in the museum’s mission.”