Nacha Mendez continues to grow Music Scholarship for New Mexican Girls of Color

Like many others, Nacha Mendez grew up with a love for music.

While her love for the craft grew while living in La Union, her parents worked hard to help her afford instruments and lessons.

This is the reason Mendez, born Margarita Cordero, started the Nacha Mendez Music Scholarship for New Mexican Girls of Color.

“This is our second year doing it,” Mendez says.

The idea for the scholarship began in 2018 after Mendez was given the New Mexico Platinum Music Award.

“My brother took me out to lunch and told me it was a big deal,” Mendez says. “He said a scholarship was one way to leave a legacy.”

Two months later he died and then the pandemic hit and Mendez had time on her hands.

“This was the perfect time to start it and I reached out to friends in the community who are arts administrators,” she says. “This has become my full-time job now and I’m enjoying all the aspects of it.”

Mendez says the number of recipients has nearly doubled for this year and is happy to see that more entries came from the Southern part of the state.

“I want this scholarship to be awarded statewide,” Mendez says. “The young musicians always need help. I know when I was growing up the money wasn’t always there. I hope that this scholarship will be able to give these young women a chance to expand on what they love.”

Mendez says next year, the scholarship committee will continue to expand eligibility to girls from throughout New Mexico.

It will also increase the number of scholarships given, and increase the financial award amount.

Mendez is grateful to the panel of musicians, non-profit advocates and music industry experts that form the board of directors and the scholarship advisory committee.

During a performance on July 29, at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, in Santa Fe, Mendez will celebrate the scholarship and its winners with her 10-piece salsa band.

More information on the scholarship can be found at nachamendezscholarship.com.