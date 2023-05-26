New office will supplement the Albuquerque Film Office’s online resources

Albuquerque has been ranked in the top places to live and work by MovieMaker for over a decade.

With the local film industry continuing to grow, there were bound to be changes.

On May 12, the Albuquerque Film Office opened a new space in Downtown at the Albuquerque Convention Center, facing Civic Plaza.

According to Cyndy McCrossen, Albuquerque Film Office liaison, the new location allows the film office staff to more easily assist people with production related inquiries.

It also creates an in-person home base for industry professionals to receive assistance, and also provide a space for hosting relevant events.

“This standalone space creates a distinct identity for the Albuquerque Film Office, and acknowledges the impact film has on our economy and our community,” says McCrossen. “We’re looking forward to supporting industry professionals, and creating opportunities for direct interactions with the community and anyone curious about Albuquerque film.”

Housed on the west side of the Albuquerque Convention Center and conveniently located across the street from Civic Plaza, the new office space will not only serve as a workspace for Film Office staff, but also as a gathering place for incoming production personnel who are new to the city.

The street-forward storefront represents the important place that film plays here in Albuquerque.

“Albuquerque is a city for film, and we continue to invest in the resources we offer to help support the local industry,” says Mayor Tim Keller, in a statement. “Placing our film office team front-and-center in the heart of Downtown will bring film to the public. The space celebrates film and digital media as an integral part of our economy, now and in the future. Film is here to stay.”

The Albuquerque Film Office currently manages a film-friendly business guide on its website, and the new office will supplement online resources by creating an environment to field in-person inquiries and requests.

The space will also showcase film memorabilia and poster art, and act as an incubator where indie and local filmmakers will have the opportunity to share their work.

“We want to put the importance of this industry and its impact on our economy in a tangible, accessible space for film professionals, community members, and visitors alike,” says Max Gruner, Economic Development director. “These productions not only create jobs and opportunities in our city, they utilize the services of local businesses, bolstering our local and small business communities.”

