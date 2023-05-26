 'City on Fire' unravels the mysterious connections to a murder - Albuquerque Journal

‘City on Fire’ unravels the mysterious connections to a murder

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders in “City on Fire,” now streaming on Apple TV+. (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

When the script for “City on Fire,” came across Chase Sui Wonders’ lap, she immediately knew she wanted a part in the series.

“I mean, right off the bat, when you read the names Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. I’ve been an ‘O.C.’ fan my entire life. It’s my comfort show,” Wonders says. “And ‘Gossip Girl’ obviously goes without saying. That’s enough to sign up. But reading Sam as a character, I mean, I love playing characters who present as one way, but who are going through something entirely different and often at odds with how they present towards the rest of the people around them. Sam is totally an example of that. You see her as confident and cool and having all the answers kind of girl. But in reality, she’s just searching for belonging and trying to find a chosen family.”

In “City on Fire,” an NYU student, Samantha, played by Wonders, is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone and there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence.

Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does.

As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Nico Tortorella in a scene from “City on Fire.” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Starring alongside Wonders is Wyatt Oleff, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Xavier Clyde, Ashley Zukerman, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, John Cameron Mitchell, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, Geoff Pierson and Beth Malone.

“City on Fire” is based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, who executive produces alongside Schwartz, Savage and Jesse Peretz.

Oleff stars as Charlie who befriends Samantha in the series.

Oleff says Charlie is a nervous young boy who doesn’t know his place in the world.

“I love watching the character go through such an intense character arc,” Oleff says. “And I think that’s what I was so excited about playing Charlie was like, knowing that from episode one to episode eight, he goes from one person to the next – in a very natural way, of course. (I’m thankful) for Josh and Stephanie’s amazing writing. And it was just such a pleasure to create and craft this character who goes through so much and experiences so much and being able to show that in a character in real time and watch him unfold. It’s amazing, it’s really it’s really special.”

Wonders and Oleff enjoyed playing the two characters because each was on a journey of self-discovery.

Wonders says Samantha is under a lot of stress and trying to decipher the competing voices in her ear.

Xavier Clyde in “City on Fire,” now streaming on Apple TV+. (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

“It was a difficult and stressful head space to occupy,” Wonders says. “But also super thrilling and enjoyable. Part of her is a thrill seeker and she enjoys chasing highs and chaos. Then she meets Charlie.”

Oleff says Charlie is an active character.

“Through Sam, and meeting her and then losing her, he becomes someone who’s like, ‘I need to get to the bottom of this,’ ” Oleff says. “He finds meaning and he needs to get it done. And like, that’s what’s so amazing about his arc for the show is that he goes in, he does the work, he figures it out, or he tries to figure it out, at the very least. Watching him try to go and do that makes you want to root for him. You want to see him succeed and I love that about him.”

Now streaming
“City on Fire” debuted on Apple TV+ on May 12 and new episodes are released each Friday through June 16

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘City on Fire’ unravels the mysterious connections to a murder

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'City on Fire' unravels the mysterious connections to a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Apple TV+'s series "City on Fire" ... Apple TV+'s series "City on Fire" is based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg.
2
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham creates new office for special ...
ABQnews Seeker
For Kristina Martinez, getting the special ... For Kristina Martinez, getting the special education services her son needs has been a ...
3
2023 Summer Guide: 101 things to do in New ...
2023 Summer Guide
The Land of Enchantment. The name ... The Land of Enchantment. The name that defines the beauty found within the 121,697 square miles of the state. It’s an area that is ...
4
2023 Summer Guide - Out & about
2023 Summer Guide
Wineries From the very first grapes ... Wineries From the very first grapes planted by the Spanish in 1629 along the banks of the Rio Grande, the state's wine and grape-growing ...
5
2023 Summer Guide - Free events
2023 Summer Guide
With dozens of growers' markets throughout ... With dozens of growers' markets throughout the state, there are plenty of opportunities to experienc ...
6
Isotopes pay homage to 'Breaking Bad' with unique home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nothing says home run celebration quite ... Nothing says home run celebration quite like a hazmat mask.
7
2023 Summer Guide - Native New Mexico
2023 Summer Guide
New Mexico's Native presence is one ... New Mexico's Native presence is one of the first in the area. Permanent settlements were established more than a thousand years ago, represented by ...
8
2023 Summer Guide - Festivals
2023 Summer Guide
Dig into clay, mud and earth ... Dig into clay, mud and earth at the Silver City Clay ...
9
2023 Summer Guide - Recreation
2023 Summer Guide
New Mexico boasts three World Heritage ... New Mexico boasts three World Heritage Sites, 35 state parks, top-notch golf courses and even some ghost towns.