Ticket listings for May 26, 2023

MAY
26 l Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, 7:30 p.m., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, Santa Fe, lensic360.org
28 l Chubby Checker and The Wildcats, 4 p.m., The Showroom at Isleta Resort & Casino, isleta.com
30 l Smile Empty Soul, 7:30 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
JUNE
3 l The Emo Night Tour, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
3 l Toad the Wet Sprocket and Marcy Playground, 8 p.m., Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, holdmyticket.com
4 l Los Shadows, 8 p.m., Moonlight Lounge, sunshinetheaterlive.com
6 l Tab Benoit, 7:30 p.m., National Hispanic Cultural Center, ampconcerts.org
7 l DJUNAH, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
7 l Murder by Death, 8 p.m., El Rey Theater, lensic360.org
9 l Mary Chapin Carpenter, 7:30 p.m., KiMo Theatre, lensic360.org
9 l GRAVEDGR, 9:30 p.m., Electric Playhouse, electricplayhouse.com
10 l ZAO, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
11 l Kane Brown, 7 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
16 l Black Opry Revue, 7:30 p.m., Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, lensic360.org
16 l George Lopez, 8 p.m., Sandia Amphitheater, sandiacasino.com
17 l Tracy Byrd, 8 p.m., The Showroom at Isleta Resort & Casino, isleta.com
17 l Marauda, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
17 l Whipped Cream, 10 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
20 l YOB, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
22 l Off The Rails, 7 p.m., Santa Fe Railyard Park, Santa Fe, lensic360.org
23 l Trevor Hall, 6:30 p.m., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, Santa Fe, lensic360.org
23 l Ludacris, 8 p.m., Sandia Amphitheater, sandiacasino.com
24 l Marty Stuart, 8 p.m., Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, holdmyticket.com
24 l Eliza Gilkyson, 7:30 p.m., Outpost Performance Space, ampconcerts.org
24 l Dumpstaphunk, 7:30 p.m., The Mothership at Taos Mesa Brewing, El Prado, lensic360.org
28 l Parker Millsap, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
29 l Spafford, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
JULY
1 l Liturgy, 8 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
4 l Quintron & Miss Pussycat, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
7 l Eli Young Band, 7 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
7 l Juan Wauters, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
7 l Phutureprimitive, 10 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
9 l Los Lonely Boys, 6 p.m., Kit Carson Park, Taos, lensic360.org
15 l Mariachi Spectacular, 7 p.m., Sandia Amphitheater, sandiacasino.com
17 l REZN, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
20 l Old Dominion, 8 p.m., Sandia Amphitheater, sandiacasino.com
22 l George Thorogood & The Destroyers, 8 p.m., Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, holdmyticket.com
23 l The Robert Cray Band, 7:30 p.m., Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, lensic360.org
23 l Disturbed, 6:30 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
28 l Red Wanting Blue, 7:30 p.m., Tumbleroot Distillery and Brewery, Santa Fe, lensic360.org
28 l Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, 8 p.m., Sandia Amphitheater, sandiacasino.com
28 l Luke Bryan, 7 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
30 l Hot Mulligan, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
AUGUST
10 l Sir Chloe, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
11 l Los Tucanes de Tijuana, 8 p.m., Sandia Amphitheater, sandiacasino.com
12 l Dierks Bentley, 7 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
15 l Mudvayne, 5:30 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
18 l Rebelution, 6:30 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
22 l W.I.T.C.H., 8:30 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, lensic360.org
22 l Snoop Dogg, 6 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
23 l Souls of Mischief, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
27 l LL Cool J, 8 p.m., Sandia Amphitheater, sandiacasino.com
28 l Bully, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
30 l Jelly Roll, 7 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
31 l Pantera, 7 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
SEPTEMBER
1 l Josh Turner, 8 p.m., Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, holdmyticket.com
7 l Ghost, 7:30 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
15 l Eric Church, 7 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
18 l The Mission UK, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
29 l Warrant and Firehouse, 8 p.m., Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, holdmyticket.com
OCTOBER
2 l Youth Lagoon, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
3 l Osees, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
6 l Jason Aldean, 7:30 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
8 l The All-American Rejects, 7 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
16 l IGORR, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
17 l Ne Obliviscaris, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
19 l The Bright Light Social Hour, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
NOVEMBER
4 l Ocie Elliott, 7:30 p.m., Tumbleroot Distillery and Brewery, Santa Fe, lensic360.org
18 l Great White and Slaughter, 8 p.m., Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, holdmyticket.com
DECEMBER
5 l Tommy Emmanuel, 7 p.m., KiMo Theatre, sunshinetheaterlive.com