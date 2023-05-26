 Talk of the Town: It's doubtful many New Mexicans will ride Virgin Galactic - Albuquerque Journal

Talk of the Town: It's doubtful many New Mexicans will ride Virgin Galactic

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

Try mentorship over adding new gun laws

IN LIEU of the recent shooting in Farmington, I’d like to propose a solution to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham:

Instead of continuing to push for more failed policies to keep guns out of dangerous people’s hands, how about we work for policies that help suicidal people? According to the CDC, males are four times more likely to commit suicide compared to females.

All of these mass shootings in the news over the years that I have heard about have been done by males. I’m wondering if more mentorship programs would be more effective to fix this problem rather than more and more gun laws.

John Seusy, Albuquerque

Active thieves aren’t ‘battling addiction’

I TAKE exception to the phrase “… battling addiction” in “‘Operation Sticky Fingers’ targets shoplifters” (Journal May 10).

The people arrested in the Sticky Fingers operation may have resigned, succumbed or acquiesced to their addiction. Based on the activities outlined in the article, they are more likely to be in thrall to their addiction than they are to be battling it.

Kudos to the state legislators that began to provide the tools needed to pursue addiction-driven crimes. Kudos to (Albuquerque Police Department) interim Commander Kyle Hartsock for using those tools to pursue these shoplifting crimes. And kudos to APD Chief Harold Medina for recognizing the legislation won’t be effective because, as written, it simply creates a pipeline to prison. …

Here’s a recommendation – legislation should establish a drug court and facility in New Mexico’s justice system. This court handles drug-based offenses and provides incarceration in an addiction treatment facility. It is incarceration because the crime is not excused by the disease. Initial sentence duration is 12 days. All subsequent incarcerations are 144 days in duration – 12 days spent on each of the 12 steps to sobriety. There is no probation – this is the time to do the work needed to address their disease….

Anyone’s honest assessment of the effort in a 12-step program will tell you what it means to “battle addiction.” It is some of the hardest work any individual can attempt, facing the demon that is themselves.

Mark Hamlen, Albuquerque

New Mexicans can’t afford space flight

VIRGIN GALACTIC spokesman Jeff Michael says “Jamila Gilbert most clearly represents our customers.” Really? Who’s kidding whom here? Galactic’s customer class are persons who can lay down $450,000 for a ticket. That would be your billionaires and multi millionaires and overpaid actors and athletes. If Gilbert fits that profile I say more power to her. Should VG actually start monthly flights in July, then a total of 36 persons will have flown by year end. I seriously doubt any of them will be New Mexicans.

Alan Schwartz, Albuquerque

VA has given my husband great care

IN RESPONSE to Dennis White on April 2, although he might have a legitimate negative concern with the VA, I have to say as a spouse of a veteran receiving care for his Vietnam service injuries at the VA hospital since his retirement in 1984, that he has always received prompt and positive care for all his health needs, including medical, dental and vision.

Sometimes he does have to wait for an appointment, but I’m sure he would have to wait with any other medical network. He just had an emergency situation with pneumonia, and the treatment he got from all the staff while in the hospital and home care was outstanding. I have nothing but thanks and grateful appreciation for all the VA staff.

Olivia Pacheco, Albuquerque

Zoning change can lower our crime rate

ALBUQUERQUE HAS a high crime rate compared to other cities, and it’s crucial to address this issue. Discussions around Mayor Keller’s affordable housing bill often don’t include one important perk of his proposal: looser zoning regulations are linked to lower crime rates.

Studies, such as one focused on Los Angeles — phlr.org/news/2013/12/study-shows-zoning-residential-land-use-leads-decrease-crime-rates-la — and research published in the Journal of Urban Economics by Tate Twinam of the University of Washington, suggest that efforts to promote residential density and mixed-use development lower crime. By legalizing duplexes, triplexes, casitas and simplifying the process of building apartments, we can not only make housing more affordable for younger individuals but also create a safer and more vibrant city for everyone.

Abigail Olvera, Albuquerque

