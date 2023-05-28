Fishing Line for May 28, 2023

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

At Conchas Lake, Y. Garcia of Carnuel caught a 27-inch, 5.5-pound walleye using a silver Rapala lure while trolling on May 21. … Dewey Loveless of Conchas Dam caught a 3-pound largemouth bass using a nightcrawler worm on May 20. … Mike Sayamontry of Albuquerque caught a 14.5-inch crappie using a minnow on May 12.

Memphis Vigil, 5, of Raton caught a 13-inch rainbow trout at Lake Alice using green PowerBait on May 20.

Raiden Vigil, 7, Alex Vigil, 3 and Memphis Vigil, 5, of Raton caught 17-inch, 18.5-inch and 15.25-inch rainbow trout at Lake Maloya using marshmallows on May 21.

Faith, Gabriel, Anthony, Aaron and Sarah Leeder of Rio Rancho caught a 32-inch tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake using a minnow on May 21.

E. Martinez of Santa Fe caught a 16-inch rainbow trout at Canjilon Lakes using a worm on May 21.

Michael Brown, 7, of Rio Rancho caught a 12-inch rainbow trout at Fenton Lake using a worm on May 19.

At the Grants Riverwalk Pond, Kyle Lucero of Laguna Pueblo caught a 15-inch and a 15.5-inch rainbow trout using a foam worm on May 15. … Clarence Padilla of Albuquerque and his kids Nevaeh, Mya, Santos and Yazmyn caught multiple bluegill using Mini Trout Magnet lures on May 16.

John Fender of Los Lunas caught multiple brown trout on the Jemez River using a stimulator dry fly near Battleship Rock on May 15.

Karina Barraza, 14 months, caught and released her first three fish with the largest being a 12-inch rainbow trout at the Seven Springs Brood Pond using a fly and PowerBait on May 20.

Sawyer Osborn, 6, of Belen caught a 23-inch, 6-pound catfish on the Rio Grande using chicken liver near Veguita on May 20.

Matthew Hohl of Roswell caught an 18-inch, 3.13-pound largemouth bass at Berrendo Creek using a red Rooster Tail spinner on May 18.

Joseph Gonzales of Roswell caught a 22-inch catfish at Lake Van using shrimp on May 18.

Jeremy Hernandez of Clovis caught a 21-inch rainbow trout, 11.5-inch crappie, and an 18-inch walleye at Santa Rosa Lake using a white jerkbait on May 20 (above).

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

NORTHEAST

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 82 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was good using red Copper John flies, Cimarron Specials, San Juan Worm flies, worms, and salmon eggs. Fishing for trout at Gravel Pit Lakes was good using Salmon Peach PowerBait, Yellow Garlic Glitter PowerBait, worms, and salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait. Fishing for walleye was fair using crankbaits and jigs. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was fair to good using Berkley Flicker Shad lures, jerkbaits and nightcrawler worms. Fishing for walleye was good trolling using silver Rapala lures, nightcrawler-worm harness spinner rigs and Flicker Shad lures. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows and nightcrawler worms.

The Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July including at Costilla Creek.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair to good using black streamer flies and Salmon Peach PowerBait. Fishing for pike was fair to good using minnow swimbaits, nightcrawler worms and spoons. The boat docks are now in the water. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using black spinners, Pink PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Anglers reported that there was open water, free of ice at Hopewell Lake.

Fishing for trout at Lake Alice was fair using corn, Yellow PowerBait, Green PowerBait, Rainbow Gulp PowerBait and Salmon Peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using size-18-22 dark-colored nymph flies, Pistol Pete spinner flies, Panther Martin spinners, marshmallows, corn, Yellow PowerBait, Green PowerBait, Rainbow Gulp PowerBait and Salmon Peach PowerBait. The ADA dock is open to anglers, with priority given to mobility-impaired persons.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake had no reports from anglers this week. The Benedictine Monastery Lake is part of the Department’s Open Gate Program. Please visit our website for more information about this property.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using mayfly flies, CDC Flashback Pheasant-Tail nymph flies and Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 467 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms and gold beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 281 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using Panther Martin spinners at the hatchery.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 4,710 cfs. Anglers reported high water levels, murky watercolor and poor fishing conditions.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 114 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 145 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 268 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies and worms.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair to good using black Pistol Pete spinner flies, worms, spinners, Orange PowerBait and Chartreuse PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was fair using salmon eggs and Garlic PowerBait.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair to good using live minnows, Gulp Minnows, Berkley Flicker Shad lures, Wally Diver lures, and nightcrawler-worm harness spinner rigs. Fishing for white bass was very good using Berkley Flicker Shad lures. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair to good using wacky-rigged Berkley General and MaxScent Hit Worms, chatter baits, square-bill crankbaits, spinner baits, swimbaits and crawdad-pattern baits. Fishing for crappie was fair using live minnows, Road Runner jigs and various other small jigs in 12-15 feet of water. Fishing for catfish was good using Danny King’s punch bait in 4-6 feet of water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the mid-60s and the water was clear.

NORTHWEST

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 4,190 cfs.

Fishing for carp at the Albuquerque Area Drains was good using corn in the Corrales Riverside Drain.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was slow to fair using minnows and spinners.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using worms.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was fair to good using Chartreuse PowerBait, worms, mayfly emerger-pattern flies and Pistol Pete spinner flies. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-829-3630.

Fishing for trout at Grants Riverwalk Pond was fair using foam worms. Fishing for bluegill was good using salmon eggs and Mini Trout Magnet lures.

Fishing for all species was slow at Heron Lake.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 241 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using stimulator dry flies and barbless Prince Nymph flies. Due to the rising popularity of fishing in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the National Park Service began charging a fee for its fishing permits starting April 1, to support the management of its fishing program. The new fee schedule will be $20 for an annual pass ($10 for youth 12-17) and $5 for a 7-day pass ($3 for youth 12-17). A State of New Mexico fishing license is also required to fish within Valles Caldera. For more information visit nps.gov/vall.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Lake Farmington was good using plastic worms.

McGaffey Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Navajo Lake was slow using Rapala lures. Fishing for pike was slow to fair using large streamer flies and spoons. Fishing for bass was slow.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake on Monday morning was 3,160 cfs; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 1,560 cfs. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was good using cut bait and chicken liver near Corrales.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 2,950 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair using leech-pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was slow to fair using worms and egg-pattern flies. Streamflow is anticipated to rise multiple times throughout the month of May. Visit waterdata.usgs.gov/nm/nwis/current/?type=flow for current flow rates.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using PowerBait and flies.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was fair to good using cut bluegill bait and Orange PowerBait. Fishing for bass was fair to good using watermelon-colored plastic crawdad lures and Bubble Butt worms. Fishing for trout was slow.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using Panther Martin spinners.

SOUTHWEST

Fishing for catfish at Alumni Pond was slow using beef liver and chicken liver. Fishing for bass was fair using perch-pattern crankbaits, Bomber crankbaits and floating shad-pattern lures.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bill Evans Lake is now open. The old boat ramp has been modified to provide better access for non-motorized watercraft, and several fishing jetties have also been added. The new boat ramp remains closed until the lake’s water level rises, at which time the new boat dock will be installed. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055.

Fishing for white bass at Caballo Lake was fair using curly-tail grubs and small crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was good using white Bomber lures, Rat-L-Trap crankbaits, and curly-tail grubs.

Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using shad-pattern jerkbaits, square-billed crankbaits, live minnows and swimbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using curly-tail grubs and crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair using live minnows and jigs. Fishing for crappie was fair good using live minnows. Fishing for catfish was good using raw shrimp at the marina.

Fishing for bass at Escondida Lake was fair to good using artificial worms.

Estancia Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 119 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was good using PowerBait fished with a bobber.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair using garlic marshmallow bait and PowerBait.

Fishing for walleye at Percha Dam was fair using live minnows, crankbaits, and worms. Fishing for white bass was fair using crankbaits and curly-tail grubs.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was fair using Garlic PowerBait and Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for trout at Rancho Grande Ponds was fair using PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 2,300 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait and chicken liver near the village of Veguita.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Trees Lake was good using beef liver, chicken liver, garlic-dough bait and worms. Fishing for bass was fair to good using jigs with curly-tail grubs. Fishing for trout was fair using cheese-scented PowerBait.

Fishing for catfish at Young Pond was slow using hot dogs.

SOUTHEAST

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair to good using PowerBait and various flies. Fishing for bass was fair to good using plastic worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Berrendo Creek was fair to good using Rooster Tail spinners. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 12 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage. The lake is full but needs time for aquatic habitat to develop in order to sustain a healthy fish population. The city hopes to reopen the lake for recreational purposes in June 2024.

Fishing for catfish at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair to good using cut shad bait. Fishing for bass was good using deep-diving, pumpkin-colored crankbaits.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Brantley Lake was fair to good using live minnows. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using chicken-breast bait and crankbaits.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Eunice Lake using Panther Martin spinners, Pistol Pete spinner flies, corn and salmon eggs.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Green Meadow Lake was good using nightcrawler worms with garlic scent.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using Garlic PowerBait and Salmon Peach PowerBait.

Harry McAdams Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was fair to good using shrimp and nightcrawler worms.

Ned Houk Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Oasis Park Lake was fair to good using crankbaits and spinners.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 108 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using hot dogs, night crawler worms and cut bait.

Fishing for catfish at Perch Lake was fair to good using Pautzke salmon eggs.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 48 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye and crappie at Santa Rosa Lake was good using white jerkbaits, live minnows and jigs with curly-tail grubs.

Fishing for walleye at Sumner Lake was fair to good using live minnows and chartreuse curly-tail grubs.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.