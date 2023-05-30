New Mexico governor creates affordable housing council

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed an executive order that created a Housing Investment Council with a mission to bring New Mexico’s affordable housing development up to pace to meet demand in the state, according to a news release from the goveror’s office. The council’s work begins at a crucial moment as average rent in the state has increased by 70% since 2017 but wages have only grown by 15%, the release said.

“It is time to go big on affordable housing. We need thousands of homes to meet demand and give New Mexicans a stable foundation,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We secured more than $82 million in the last legislative session to address housing, and an investment plan is the next step in ensuring we make the most of every housing dollar in our state.”

The members of the council selected by the governor are:

■ Brian Egolf, Former House Speaker, Chair

■ Senator Michael Padilla

■ Representative Meredith Dixon

■ Lorrie Chavez, CEO Santo Domingo Housing Authority

■ Kent Thurston, CEO KT Homes LLC

■ Natalie Green, City of Las Cruces

■ Rachel Biggs, Strategic Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless

■ Gary Housepian, Executive Director Disability Rights New Mexico

■ Randy Traynor, Randy Traynor Associates

■ Daniel Werwath, Executive Director New Mexico Interfaith Housing

■ Laura Long, Jorgensen Builders

The executive order signed by the governor directs the council to develop a strategic housing investment plan that addresses gaps in available housing resources, inefficiencies in regulatory and zoning that impact housing development, workforce and business shortages in the housing development industries, the facilitation of public-private partnerships and more.

“We have a big job to do,” said Brian Egolf, former House Speaker and chair of the council. “The next six months will be a sprint so that we can have a package to present to the legislature. I’m looking to have results a year from now.”

The executive order went into effect immediately upon the governor’s signing.