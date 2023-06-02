 Documentary looks at Carole King's groundbreaking concert - Albuquerque Journal

Documentary looks at Carole King’s groundbreaking concert

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Carole King in concert in Central Park on May 26, 1973. (Courtesy of Ode Sounds & Visuals)

Over the course of her career, Carole King solidified her place as a songwriter.

Each time she put pen to paper, it made an impact.

Moving from behind the scenes a songwriter, King found her place at center stage.

On May 26, 1973, King performed a homecoming concert on the Great Lawn in New York City’s Central Park before an estimated audience of 100,000.

It was a performance which was record by Lou Adler, but never released – until now.

Director George Scott worked with Adler and John McDermott on the PBS documentary, “Carole King: Home Again – Live in Central Park.” The film airs at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will rebroadcast at 8 p.m. June 10, channel 5.4. The film is also available to stream for PBS members on PBS Passport.

McDermott says the film captures a moment where King moved to the space where she belonged.

“This was a big opportunity for Carole because she didn’t tour,” he says. “I think the performance made it a little bit easier for Carole because it was treated as a homecoming for her. New York is where she grew into her own as a performer.”

The Great Lawn in Central Park on May 26, 1973. (Courtesy of Ode Sounds & Visuals)

Alongside the complete performance footage is the behind-the-scenes story of King’s remarkable transformation from an in-demand, staff songwriter beloved for such timeless (Gerry) Goffin and King classics as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” to an iconic artist in her own right.

The May 1973 performance captured King at her critical and commercial peak, basking in the enormous popularity of her definitive album “Tapestry.”

McDermott says new interviews with King, Adler, Ron Delsener, and legendary Woodstock and Monterey Pop lighting and stage manager Chip Monck set the scene for her extraordinary performance.

Wanting to do something special with King in New York, Adler and Delsener, a New York concert promoter, agreed to stage a free concert – the first ever – on Central Park’s famed Great Lawn. The event changed the landscape of live performances in New York, shepherding in an era of legendary performances in Central Park that continues to this day.

King rarely performed in concert during this era despite the enormous commercial success she had enjoyed. However, on this special occasion, she presented her performance in two parts – first alone, on piano, and then fronting a powerhouse 11-piece band.

Adler decided to film and record it. After the Central Park performance, he took the footage and recordings back to Los Angeles, where it remained unreleased for 50 years. Recently, McDermott convinced Adler, who then convinced King, that the performance should be seen.

The resulting film provides an inside view of a generational talent at her prime, performing one of the biggest and most momentous concerts of her career in the city where she was born.

Carole King in concert in Central Park on May 26, 1973. (Courtesy of Ode Sounds & Visuals)

McDermott says working with Adler was a great opportunity because he was able to capture the once-in-a-lifetime event.

“It was a very memorable event for him,” McDermott says. “Lou was really involved. The footage has been mostly unseen for 50 years. Now it’s being released to not only show the performance, but to tell Carole’s story. She’s a captivating artist who did all the hard work to get where she’s at. She blazed trails for not only women, but songwriters along the way.”

ON TV
“Carole King: Home Again – Live in Central Park.” The film airs at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will rebroadcast at 8 p.m. June 10 on channel 5.4. The film is also available to stream for PBS members on PBS Passport.

