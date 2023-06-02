‘Two Sinners and a Mule’ filmed across New Mexico

Chantelle Albers’ month in New Mexico was filled with a lot of work and some time to see the sites.

She was in the state filming the Lionsgate film, “Two Sinners and a Mule,” at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

“It’s was really fun,” Albers says. “The time away from set, I was able to walk about downtown Santa Fe and see the shops there. It wasn’t much time but I really liked the city.”

“Two Sinners and a Mule” is currently available to rent or buy on streaming platforms.

The film follows free-spirited Alice, played by Albers and Nora, played by Hannah James, who set out for Virginia City to pursue their dream of opening a restaurant after being kicked out of a small Western town for sinful behavior.

Out on the prairie, they come across an injured bounty hunter named Elden, played by Cam Gigandet.

Hoping to share in the reward, they nurse Elden back to health and help him stalk his prey, Grimes, played by Cord Newman.

But as Nora and Alice both develop feelings for Elden, no one notices that Grimes is now on their tail, and the hunters become the hunted.

Albers says she liked Alice’s character because of the arc in the story.

“She went from A to Z,” she says. “She starts off as one person. She is one of the two sinners and wants to start anew. She’s kind but she’s also a trailblazer. She’s God-fearing and she wants to change her ways.”

Albers says the film has a story of holding out for hope.

“Alice is kicked out of her town and transforms herself into the person she wants to be,” she says. “The one thing I learned from her is having hope. You never give up. That’s one thing I took away from her.”

Albers came to New Mexico in May 2022 and filmed for about a month.

Because the film is a Western, many of the scenes were filmed on location.

“The wind was another element,” she says. “It added to the feel of the film. Oftentimes, I would have to put one of the plastic shields on my face in between scenes.”

Albers grew up in North Dakota where she loved the outdoors.

She moved to Los Angeles for film, where she has worked in comedy, horror, drama, westerns, and continued to be active in live shows.

She produced and starred in a female horror film, “The 6th Friend,” which is streaming on Amazon, Tubi and Movie Central.

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Now available

“Two Sinners and a Mule” is currently available to rent or buy on streaming platforms.