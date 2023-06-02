36th Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque celebrates the art of the dance

Twenty-three performances featuring 114 performers.

Over 60 workshops.

All the events will take place over the course of nine days as part of the 36th Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque.

Beginning on Friday, June 9, and running through June 17, the National Institute of Flamenco puts on the oldest and largest flamenco festival outside of Spain – and it all takes place at the University of New Mexico’s Rodey and X theaters, National Hispanic Cultural Center and Hotel Albuquerque.

“We’re coming out of the pandemic still and are seeing that audiences want to see flamenco in person,” says Marisol Encinias, NIF executive director. “We’ve been growing the festival and figuring out ways to continue to sustain this on an international level.”

Encinias says the festival’s goal is not only to educate, but to spotlight flamenco in all of its facets.

“We have traditional flamenco as well as contemporary flamenco,” she says.

Slated to perform are iconic artists Israel Galván, Olga Pericet, Andrés Marín, Marco Flores and Daniel Doña. Rising star Patricia Guerrero makes her festival debut, and Nazaret Reyes, Iván Vargas, Raquel Heredia “La Repompa,” and Sergio Aranda present electrifying flamenco in its most traditional form.

In addition to these exhilarating performances, the festival presents a series of innovative, contemporary performances in the X Theatre, including U.S. and world premieres by Tacha González, Florencia Oz, Elohim Flamenco, and New Mexico’s Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company.

Yjastros will perform the U.S. premiere of “Xicano Power,” which debuted at the 27th Festival de Jerez where Yjastros made history as the first U.S.-based flamenco company to be invited to perform in the prestigious event.

Encinias says children and youth can participate in the 24th Annual Flamenco Kids Camp and the 4th Annual Festival Juvenil.

The Flamenco Kids Camp is a fun, immersive day camp introducing children ages 6-12 to the full range of flamenco arts and culture.

Festival Juvenil is the youth component of Festival Flamenco Alburquerque and the premier national flamenco camp for experienced young flamenco dancers ages 10-15. Students take exclusive Festival Juvenil classes together as part of a cohort taught by Festival Flamenco Alburquerque guest artists.

“Festival Flamenco Alburquerque truly has something for everyone, including the Flamenco in Your Neighborhood Series, featuring free classes and outdoor concerts produced in partnership with Bernalillo County,” Encinias says. “The project takes professional dancers to community centers to teach flamenco. These events are in partnership with Bernalillo County and are free for the community.”

Encinias enjoys seeing the festival continue to grow because it keeps Albuquerque on the map when it comes to the art.

“Flamenco runs deep in my family,” she says. “We’ve always wanted to bring the world to Albuquerque. For 36 years, we’ve been able to keep the spotlight on the art and how it has roots in Albuquerque.”