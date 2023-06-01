Casa Rondeña Winery to host Los Ranchos Pride event

For 11 years, PJ Sedillo has been at the helm of Los Ranchos Pride.

He wanted to start a free family event after being at the helm of ABQ Pride for 21 years.

“We’re usually one of the first pride events in the state,” Sedillo says. “It’s a way to kick off the month of celebration.”

This year’s event will take place from noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Casa Rondeña Winery, 733 Chavez Road in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.

Sedillo says this year’s event was moved to the winery and is a smaller event.

There will be a Rainbow Roadrunners Car Show, as well as the 11th annual Tamale Eating Contest.

“There will also be games for the entire family,” Sedillo says.

Sedillo says all minors will need an adult to accompany them on the property.

“The goal of Los Ranchos Pride has always been to be free for the entire family,” Sedillo says. “It’s always been a smaller event and there will be opportunities for guests to learn more about Albuquerque-based organizations.”