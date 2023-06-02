 Haaland order extends Chaco Canyon drilling protections for next 20 years - Albuquerque Journal

Haaland order extends Chaco Canyon drilling protections for next 20 years

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, shown during a November 2021 visit to Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwest New Mexico, issued an order Friday withdrawing federal lands within a 10-mile radius of the park from new oil and natural gas drilling for the next 20 years. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

SANTA FE — After an extended review, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order Friday withdrawing federal lands within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Canyon from new oil and natural gas leasing for the next 20 years.

Haaland, a former New Mexico congresswoman who is the nation’s first-ever Native American Cabinet secretary, said tribal communities have raised concern for decades about the impacts of new oil and gas drilling in the northwest New Mexico national historical site.

“Today marks an important step in fulfilling President Biden’s commitments to Indian Country, by protecting Chaco Canyon, a sacred place that holds deep meaning for the indigenous peoples whose ancestors have called this place home since time immemorial,” Haaland said in a statement.

The order applies only to federal lands within the 10-mile buffer surrounding Chaco Canyon, meaning it does not apply to subsurface mineral rights owned private, state or tribal entities.

It also does not affect existing leases, including Navajo Nation allottees who get monthly royalty checks from oil and gas production.

Interior Department data shows the 10-mile buffer has more than 50 leased allotments that generate $6.2 million each year in oil and gas royalties for about 5,500 Navajo residents, some of whom have protested a two-year pause of new leasing issued in November 2021.

But many tribal leaders have voiced support for increased protections around Chaco Culture Natural Historical Park, as several tribes and pueblos throughout the Southwest trace their ancestry back to the Chaco region.

The park also drew more than 41,000 visitors in 2022, according to Interior Department data.

During the recent moratorium on new mineral leasing, the federal agency considered several alternatives — the 10-mile buffer, a smaller 5-mile radius or no buffer at all.

The Navajo Nation Council passed a resolution in 2020 supporting a 5-mile buffer zone instead of the 10-mile radius.

However, the smaller 5-mile withdrawal area would leave roughly 2,800 of the known 4,700 archaeological sites located outside Chaco Canyon vulnerable to the impacts of oil and gas drilling, according to the Interior Department.

