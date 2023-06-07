Job Talk: ‘I’m done’: Finding a new career without taking a huge pay cut

Dear J.T. & Dale: I no longer want to be a nurse. I tried to stick it out after the pandemic, but I’m done. However, I’m used to the lifestyle my current income affords me. What’s the easiest way for me to make a transition without taking a huge pay cut? — Janelle

DALE: I’m glad to hear that you appreciate that your lifestyle/income could be bushwhacked by a career change. If you want to keep those intact, then you must not think, as so many people in your situation do, “I just want to do something completely different — a fresh, new start!” That sentiment is alluring, but what it means, in terms of income, is starting over and being a rookie. And not just a rookie, but a comparatively old rookie who’ll be evaluated by suspicious corporate recruiters who’ll be wondering, “Can she not handle pressure? Is she used up?” To dance past all that, you’re going to need to evolve, not start over. Luckily, with medical services being a major portion of the economy, you have lots of evolutionary paths.

J.T.: Yes, career change is all about transferable skills. You have to inventory your strengths and then figure out what other jobs would benefit from them. Think about the things that you most enjoyed about being a nurse. How could those be applied to other industries? Once you do that, you can start to narrow in and have conversations with people who work in those types of positions. Networking your way into a job is ideal because what you lack in direct experience you make up for in the transferable skills and the desire to move into the industry. Lots of companies will take a chance on you if they know you’ve got hustle, drive and passion for the work.

DALE: And while I know you’re burned out on nursing, it does offer marvelous job search opportunities. I’m thinking here of a schedule like a three-day week, including weekends, which would allow the luxury of a nearly full-time job search and plenty of time for networking. Speaking of networking, I’m sure you can reconnect with former colleagues who’ve moved into related fields — they’ll show you the paths to new careers that already exist.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I just found out that a co-worker got a huge bonus for working on a project. I’ve never received a bonus before, and I’ve done lots of extra projects. I want to be able to ask my boss why she got this bonus and what I can do to earn one. How do I go about this? — Andre

J.T.: First, I have to say that I find it disturbing when companies do secretive compensation practices like this. I personally feel that if bonuses are a possibility, companies should clearly outline when they occur and how you earn them. That said, I would be careful about approaching your boss if you have somehow received this information in confidence. You are going to have to explain where you heard about the bonus and that could get your co-worker in trouble. If it isn’t a problem to mention that you know about the bonus, then I would sit down with your boss and say that you were excited to hear that bonuses were a possibility and that you were hoping to map out how you might earn one in the near future. The key here is to not show any jealousy but instead look at it positively, so that you, too, can have the financial upside.

Dale: Well said. I know that this is a maddening situation, one where it’s tempting to feel cheated and even to demand a retroactive bonus; but the only way something good comes of this is to think of your co-worker’s bonus and make a mantra of “this is good news, this is good news.” Assuming your management has an interest in fair play, I think they’ll start looking for ways to get a nice bonus to you and, hey, that is good news.

