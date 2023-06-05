Zoning change could bring more casitas to Albuquerque

Three years ago, Karmen Luevano and her partner both wanted to move out of their parents’ houses.

The apartments in their price range seemed unsafe or looked rundown, Luevano said. And, Luevano had a dog, further complicating the search.

But the couple eventually found the perfect place: a casita near the university. The casita is affordable — Luevano and her partner currently pay $800 per month — has a yard for their dogs, and was close to both the University of New Mexico, where the couple are both students, and Presbyterian Hospital where Luevano works.

The pair have lived there ever since.

“It’s just home for us,” Luevano said. “We’re not really wanting to find someplace new when we’re so comfortable here.”

Casitas, smaller houses outside of single-family homes, and duplexes are common in Luevano’s neighborhood. But much of the city — upwards of 68% — isn’t zoned for their construction. Historically, the zoning code has limited casita and duplex construction to areas with a tradition of multi-family units, said City of Albuquerque Planning Department principal planner Michael Vos.

That could change tonight. As part of Mayor Tim Keller’s Housing Forward initiative, Albuquerque’s City Council will consider adopting a change that would make it easier and more widely accessible to build casitas and duplexes through the city.

The initiative hopes to add 5,000 new housing units, including 1,000 new casitas.

Controversy

The Housing Forward initiative was introduced in fall of last year, in response to what the administration called a “crisis in the housing supply” in Albuquerque. Besides the changes to casita and duplex zoning, the plan includes other strategies, such as converting hotels and motels into new housing.

Currently, two-thirds of the city is zoned as “R–1”, which only permits single family construction. Should the zoning code pass, R–1 and R–A — residential agricultural — zones would be opened to casita and duplex construction.

The proposed zoning code changes have caused some controversy. Representatives from neighborhood associations have called the process rushed, criticized associations’ lack of involvement in the planning process and raised concerns about increased traffic in their neighborhoods.

“Instead of 1,033 dwelling units, we would have 3,099 in this area,” said Jane Baechle about her neighborhood, Santa Fe Village. “That would mean significant increases in density and traffic.”

Others have worried that the language is too broad, and doesn’t account for differences between neighborhoods.

Julie Dreike, the president of the Embudo Canyon Neighborhood Association, said she’d like to see legislation that would allow for moderated meetings between neighbors before a casita or duplex was built.

“I want to be at the table,” Dreike said.

The kitchen of Chris Kennedy’s accessory dwelling unit, which he uses as a guest house for family or as a long-term rental. (Courtesy of Chris Kennedy)

Changes

Proponents of the legislation have said casitas can provide affordable housing, while giving homeowners the opportunity to make some passive income.

Principal planner Vos has lived in a Nob Hill casita for the past two years, and is planning to renew his lease for a third year.

“It’s a great way to add a little bit more density, open up more housing options, and increase supply to hopefully create, not necessarily affordable housing, but attainable housing,” Vos said. “And (do it) in a way that isn’t completely redeveloping whole areas of town.”

Not much will change about the permitting process, Vos said, and although more of the city can potentially open up to casita construction, not all lots will comply with the department’s standards.

Currently, casitas are not allowed in the front or side yards, and can only take up a combined 25% of the side or rear yards. The new legislation would also cap the size of a casita at 750 square feet. Casitas on corner lots would have to comply with the same setback requirements as the house — 10 feet for street side corner lots in R–1 zones, per the most recent Integrated Development Ordinance.

Structures within five feet of the property line are limited to the same height as the house — and a new amendment would require that accessory structures be the same color as the house, should the legislation be approved.

Vos said he doesn’t expect a rush to build new units if the changes are approved.

“Accessory dwelling units are sometimes referred to as ‘gentle density,'” Vos said. “It’s something that happens incrementally and gradually. Not everyone can afford for it to put in or has a big enough lot to meet those size and coverage requirements. So it’s something that will probably start off slow.”

Investment

Building a casita can be a large investment for homeowners.

First, a homeowner has to hire a designer, then get the necessary building permits. The permitting process should go relatively quickly, said Planning Department Public Information Officer Tim Walsh, who said the permitting authority branch of the department has cleared its backlog.

But the project itself can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Chris Kennedy bought a house in Mesa del Sol, a neighborhood that is zoned for accessory dwelling unit construction, last June and built a casita. It cost $80,000.

In the past year, the casita has been booked, between Kennedy’s family members and two renters, both military students at Kirtland Air Force Base.

The casita has been a “blessing” Kennedy said. So far, he hasn’t had trouble finding quality renters — and the rent pays for about 2/3 of his mortgage.

“I think it’s a great thing, especially with military, especially in our neighborhood with Netflix here,” Kennedy said. “People aren’t going to be here for a long period of time. It’s good for both worlds to have a furnished place that feels like home to go to, and for us homeowners to have a little income property.”

Although Luevano said she hadn’t been following the new legislation closely, she’d like to see more casitas throughout the city.

“It’s perfect for moving out on your own,” Luevano said. “It’s a little different than an apartment because you are more private, but you do learn how to upkeep … a house.”