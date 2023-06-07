Editorial: ABQ needs old school party-patrol tactics

Neighbors told KOAT the northeast Albuquerque home where a party turned deadly early Sunday was no stranger to gun violence and reckless parties. They also said they made numerous calls to police over the years, signaling the dangers of the home in the 4400 block of Hilton NE.

Police responded to dozens of shots fired there shortly after midnight. By then, two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man had been shot and killed and a 17-year-old girl shot in the leg. The homeowner wasn’t there.

Like many other house parties here, it didn’t take much for last weekend’s to go bad. Police say the graduation/18th birthday attended by about 25 people went violent after someone was pushed to floor. No suspect has been identified.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says police have been on “high alert” over potential violence at graduation parties. Police Chief Harold Medina blames the availability of guns. OK but what can be done to prevent more deaths like that of Marcos Perez and Jordan Johnson, both 18, and Nick Ortega, 19? Was APD aware of the party before it turned deadly? Had anyone called to complain? Was underage drinking a factor?

APD is stretched thin in a city wracked with record-setting homicides, flagrant shoplifting rings and human smugglers. Graduation parties are a seminal event, and there’s nothing illegal about having an unsupervised party.

But too many here end in gunplay, injuries and death.

APD prides itself on modern technologies like its ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. It should also consider a reversion to old-school tactics like a house party hot line and party patrol to prevent the next one from turning deadly.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.