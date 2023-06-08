Filmed in ABQ, ‘Flamin’ Hot’ tells the story of a pop culture phenomenon

Eva Longoria is often asked, “Where did you find a potato chip factory” to use in her film, “Flamin’ Hot?”

She answers, “No, No, it’s the Albuquerque Journal,” Longoria says during a recent interview.

Longoria’s directorial debut premiered at South by Southwest Film Festival in March, where it picked up an audience award.

Beginning Friday, June 9, the film will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

“Flamin’ Hot” tells the story of Richard Montañez, the Frito-Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into an iconic snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.

The production filmed entirely in Albuquerque. The 8-week shoot employed approximately 204 New Mexican crew members, 44 New Mexican principal cast members and 875 New Mexican background and extras, according to the New Mexico Film Office.

Longoria was amazed to find a depth of talent of crew in New Mexico.

She enjoyed the fact that everything around Albuquerque takes 15 minutes to get to.

“It’s such an easy city to navigate,” Longoria says. “Albuquerque is similar enough to Los Angeles, but unique enough to be New Mexican. It was really easy to find locations.”

Longoria says the production was heading to film in Atlanta – until a week before the start.

“We were originally supposed to shoot in Atlanta and I just kept thinking how do we get around those trees and the sky is different there,” Longoria says. “A week before prep, we decided to move production to Albuquerque. I was so happy to shoot in Albuquerque over Atlanta.”

Montañez was born in an East Los Angeles barrio community to Mexican American parents in the late 1950s. He was gifted with a smart mind, an ambitious soul, and a dream for a better life.

He dropped out of school in his mid-teens – one of his greatest regrets – only to discover that without a high school diploma or college education, the only jobs he could get were window washers and gas station attendants. This was not what he wanted for himself or his future.

“My journey is the journey of billions of people,” Montañez says. “Being Mexican, being born in a labor camp, I’ve been fighting my whole life. I don’t know what it’s like not to fight.”

In the film, Montañez is played by Jesse Garcia.

Longoria says only Garcia could have played Richard Montañez.

Garcia had known about Montañez’s story for awhile.

“The first time I saw an article ages ago, I was like, ‘Man they got to make a movie about it,’ ” Garcia says. “I knew it was going to be a powerful movie. Then I got the audition for it. As soon as I read it, I was like, ‘Oh this is mine.’ I just need to do my job. I knew a lot of people who auditioned for this part. All my friends told me that I should go for it.”

Annie Gonzalez portrays, Judy, Montañez’s wife, in the film.

Gonzalez was immediately attracted to the script.

“The second I read the script, I was like, I have to be in this movie in some way, shape or form,” Gonzalez says. “It’s such a beautiful story. I love the story.”

Both Garcia and Gonzalez screen tested for the film and were offered the parts.

The film was also a chance for both Garcia and Gonzalez to be part of a Mexican American story.

“We’re beautiful brown people talking about brown stories,” Gonzalez says.

Longoria main goal was authenticity throughout the production.

“Authenticity was my North Star,” Longoria says. “All the actors showed up fully in their role. I was so lucky to work with these actors and be able to guide their talent.”

With the film ready to be seen by the world, Longoria is thrilled because it’s a feel-good movie.

“We need this right now,” Longoria says. “It’s great co-viewing. You, mom and your dad can watch it. It crosses cultural boundaries. I knew I was the only person who could tell this story and I hope people leave the film feeling inspired because it is an American story.”

Now streaming

New Mexico-filmed “Flamin’ Hot” begins to stream on Friday, June 9, on Hulu and Disney+.