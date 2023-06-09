Singer-songwriter Logan Ledger to open for Vincent Neil Emerson

Logan Ledger is used to the waiting game.

The singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, “Golden State” is due out on Sept. 8, but he’s hitting the road opening for Vincent Neil Emerson.

The tour makes a stop at Sister in Downtown Albuquerque on Tuesday, June 13.

Ledger says he recorded the album in a couple weeks, through the writing process was done over the course of a few years.

“I wrote about 25-30 songs for the album and most were written in 2021,” Ledger says. “Writing for me is a muscle that I need to work on constantly.”

“Golden State” is Ledger’s second album, though he didn’t think it would happen.

During the pandemic, Rounder Records hadn’t given the green light to the album. It was when a new president was named that Ledger got the support.

“I’m very grateful for that decision,” Ledger says.

Ledger teamed up with Shooter Jennings to produce the album.

He says “Golden State” is stylistically different from his 2020 debut.

This time around, Ledger worked with musicians like Cage The Elephant guitarist Nick Bockrath, pedal-steel player Russ Pahl, Jennings’ longtime bassist Ted Russell Kamp and drummer Jamie Douglass, and Jennings himself (on piano, Wurlitzer, organ, and celesta).

The music is inspired by the California country-rock scene of the late-’60s and early-’70s.

The record was mainly recorded live at the famed Sunset Sound in Los Angeles.

Ledger is also influenced by his grandmother, who listened to Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley.

“I’ve always been inspired by those Roy Orbison songs that feel like mini-symphonies,” Ledger says. “They just continue to build and build instead of repeating any parts, and it was fun to start at the lowest part of my range and work my way up to those big notes at the end.”

On this tour, Ledger will be performing solo and knows which songs will translate to a live show.

“Since I’m on stage by myself, it’s more of a folksy vibe,” he says. “There will be songs from both albums. It’s always a fun journey getting to tour and performing for an audience.”

The show will be Ledger’s first time performing in Albuquerque.

“I’ve visited Albuquerque before,” he says. “I like the Southwest and it’s nice to be in the desert. The landscape is one of my favorites and the sky is just so big. It’s inspiring.”

Ledger continues to thrive on uncovering new possibilities within longstanding musical traditions.

“Making this record really reinforced that I don’t ever want to do the same thing twice,” he says. “In the future I might make a crazy Western swing record or an ’80s country-pop record, but no matter what I do, I always want to combine different eras and styles and come up with these strange hybrids. I’m not much of a purist and I don’t have any interest in just repeating the past. I guess we’ll see what the future has in store.”