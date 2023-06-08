 'Aladdin' cast takes on iconic roles with ease at Popejoy - Albuquerque Journal

‘Aladdin’ cast takes on iconic roles with ease at Popejoy

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Marcus M. Martin as Genie in the National Tour of Disney’s “Aladdin.” (Deen van Meer/Disney)

Sometimes, you only need one wish.

As the national tour of Disney’s “Aladdin,” took the stage at Popejoy Hall on Wednesday for its seven-performance run, it was abundantly clear — it was a night to of pure enjoyment.

The Tony Award-winning musical started with “Arabian Nights” and the song was easing the audience into the explosion of lights and sounds.

Then Marcus M. Martin stepped on stage as the Genie — and he commanded the stage with such strong presence.

Adi Roy as Aladdin in the National Tour of Disney’s “Aladdin.” (Deen van Meer/Disney)

When he was 16, Martin caught the Tony Awards presentation on TV and witnessed James Monroe Iglehart take home the Tony for best featured actor in a musical for his portrayal of Genie in “Aladdin.”

It was a dream to perform the role and on Wednesday night, it was apparent that the 26-year-old performer was born to play this role.

Each time Martin stepped on stage, it was powerful. The material is top notch, yet somehow he was able to take it to the next level.

“Seeing James Monroe Iglegart on that stage winning the award resonated with me,” he told me during a previous interview. “I hadn’t seen someone who looked like me on stage. I’m a plus-size African American actors. Seeing what he did with the character, I was so inspired to put myself out there on stage.”

Disney’s “Aladdin” is based on the 1992 Oscar-winning animated film.

It opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014, and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters.

Worldwide it has welcomed more than 16 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Tokyo and Madrid, with a UK tour slated to open later this year. The Broadway production recently played its 3,000th performance and joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.

The songs include “One Thousand and One Nights,” “One Jump Ahead,” ‘These Palace Walls,” “Friend Like Me,” “Prince Ali” and “A Whole New World.”

While Martin certainly had the spotlight each time he stepped on stage, each member of the cast kept up the energy when needed.

Adi Roy is tasked with putting on Aladdin’s vest for the show. He brings a complex character to life using a little bit of drama and a whole lot of comedy.

Senzel Ahmady has the huge task of Jasmine, as she struggles to find her own way through life. She wants to be able to choose her suitor, as well as live the life she wants. By the way, her voice is angelic especially when she and Roy take to the sky on the magic carpet for “A Whole New World.” I’ll admit, my eyes welled up with tears..

Jerald Vincent stepped in as Jafar and brought the villain to life with ease.

Let’s not forget Aaron Choi, who as Iago, kept the laughs coming and was the comedic balance to Jafar’s darkness.

Another trio of laughs came from Aladdin’s friends, Babkak, Omar and Kassim, played by Jake Letts, Ben Chavez and Colt Prattes.

Side note: I recognized Prattes from Pink’s “Try” video in 2012, which was very cool to see him in a different light.

The three of them brought hysterical comedy to their scenes.

The entire cast brought energy and life to the Popejoy stage, which is greatly needed in today’s world.

There are six performances left and this is a production full of color and pizazz. If you can get out of the house to see it, it’s truly magical — a wish come true.

 

Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11

WHERE: Popejoy Hall, University of New Mexico campus

HOW MUCH: $52-$122, plus fees at popejoypresents.com

