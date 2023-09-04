Chris Japp has joined Tramway Ventures as managing partner. Japp has more than 30 years of global experience in the medical device and life sciences industries. He has held top leadership roles at large multinational public and private companies such as GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Pentax Medical, Hitachi Medical and others. Japp will help guide investment decisions, provide insight and guidance to Tramway’s portfolio companies, and contribute to the firm’s expansion beyond New Mexico. Based in Albuquerque, Tramway is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in biotech, medtech and healthtech.
Dana Yost has been named president and chief executive officer of Roadrunner Food Bank. Yost will take over from Linda Wedeen, the current interim president and CEO. He has 13 years of experience in food banking, most recently with Arizona Food Bank Network, where he served as vice president of supply chain operations. In his role, he managed the Nogales Produce Rescue Operation and the Mexico Produce Sourcing Strategic Operations to build a coalition of U.S. and Mexican food bank partners aimed at supporting produce sourcing across international borders. Yost previously served as the chief operations officer of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Prior to his years in food banking, Yost worked at nonprofits and in large-scale outbound freight, freight systems, and fulfillment for Target’s Distribution Center; and was employed at Arizona’s Game and Fish Department overseeing their media programs on wildlife, environmental education, hunter safety and other game and fish related programming. He has a bachelor’s degree from Grand Canyon University and a master’s degree from Northern Arizona University.