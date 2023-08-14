William Pepper Lang II has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of Journal Center Corp. and its subsidiary, Leeco Grounds Management Inc. Lang will take over the role Sept. 1.

Sign up now for free daily email newsletter

We want to hear from you

For general questions or concerns, email web@abqjournal.com

Elizabeth Tucker produces digital content for the Albuquerque Journal including lists, web features and breaking news. 

Recommended for you